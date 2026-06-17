Suvendu Adhikari participated in the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' campaign in Kolkata, personally sweeping stairs to welcome PM Modi for International Yoga Day. He stressed the importance of cleanliness and criticised the previous govt's work on central schemes.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to West Bengal on International Yoga Day on June 21, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari actively participated in the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' campaign at the Mayer Ghat in Kolkata on Wednesday. The initiative was earlier inaugrated by CM Adhikari and will conclude on June 20. It is focused on revitalising cleanliness efforts across the state. CM Adhikari was accompanied by state minister Agnimitra Paul and other officials.

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In a show of support to the campaign, Adhikari was seen personally picking up a broom to sweep the stairs of Mayer Ghat, actively participating in the cleanliness drive.

'Swachhata Se Swagat' to Welcome PM

Addressing reporters during the campaign, Adhikari emphasised that the event was part of a larger, ongoing effort to welcome the Prime Minister to the state. "The West Bengal government, the Kolkata Corporation, all of us welcome the Prime Minister. Full preparations are underway for this," Adhikari stated.

The Chief Minister stressed that maintaining cleanliness should be a consistent practice rather than a temporary effort, stating, "This isn't a one-day habit; this habit has been lost. To bring back this habit, all of Kolkata, all of Bengal, must be kept clean," he said.

Cleanliness of 'Utmost Importance'

Emphasising that while the state government's priorities include addressing unemployment and improving law and order, he said that environmental sanitation remains of utmost importance. "Unemployment will end. Law and order will be fine. But cleanliness is also essential," CM Adhikari said.

He also criticised the implementation of central schemes under the previous state government. "No work has been done under the Namami Gange scheme here in Bengal. Land was not provided for STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants). The previous government's thinking was very negative," he alleged.

"In the coming days, we will further clean and improve the Ganga and complete the Namami Gange project," Adhikari further added. (ANI)