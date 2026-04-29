BJP's Suvendu Adhikari claims a record 90% voter turnout in Bhabanipur. He also alleged instances of fake voting, claiming that men wearing burqas cast bogus votes at some booths and were identified before they fled the spot.

Adhikari Alleges Fake Voting Amid Record Turnout

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP candidate from Bhabanipur constituency Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday claimed that the constituency witnessed a record voter turnout, while also alleging instances of fake voting in certain booths.

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Addressing a press conference, Adhikari said the voting percentage in Bhabanipur this time was significantly higher compared to previous elections. "In the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, more than 90% of voters have cast their votes. This is a record," he told reporters. Comparing past trends, he added that the turnout has increased sharply over previous years. "In 2021, the voter turnout here was 82%; in 2024, it was 78%," Adhikari said.

Details of Alleged Irregularities

He further alleged irregularities at some polling booths and claimed that attempts were made to cast bogus votes. "This time, they could only cast 10-12 fake votes, in which 4-5 men wearing burqas cast votes at some booths in Ward 77," he said.

Adhikari also claimed that such individuals were identified at the spot. "We caught them, after which they fled," he added.

West Bengal Concludes Final Phase of Polling

The remarks came as West Bengal concluded its final day of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections at 6 PM on Wednesday, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour.

The second phase covered 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

The first phase of polling was held on April 23.

The main fight in West Bengal is being seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)