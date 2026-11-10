West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari vows strict law and order, marking a shift after 15 years. This follows a police encounter killing the suspect in a Raiganj minor's rape-murder case, an action widely welcomed by the victim's grieving family.

Adhikari Emphasizes Strict Law and Order

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that law and order was being strictly enforced in the state and asserted that illegal activities would not be tolerated. Referring to the law and order situation over the past 15 years, under the Mamata Banerjee-led government, Adhikari said people had faced considerable harassment during the period and claimed that they had now gained freedom. Emphasising the government's stand on law and order, the Chief Minister said, "Law and order is strictly enforced here. No illegal activities will be tolerated. For 15 years, people here were subjected to a great deal of harassment. Now, after 15 years, they have got freedom."

Police Encounter in Raiganj Case

Adhikari's remarks come in the backdrop of the accused in the rape and murder of the minor girl being killed in a police encounter on Monday. The decomposed body of the 13-year-old girl was recovered from a forested area in Raiganj on November 5. The victim's father welcomed the police action and expressed gratitude to the police administration, saying the family felt relieved after the accused was traced and killed. "For this, we extend our heartfelt gratitude (to the police) for what the police administration has done today. They had promised (action) within three days, and within three days they carried out the encounter. We feel very relieved. Other people are also saying that this was the right thing to happen," he told ANI.

He said the family and police had conducted extensive searches to locate the accused, who was eventually traced to a forested area. "Many people were searching for him across different places in Bihar and Bengal. After a thorough search, he was found in the jungle. Once he was found, the police carried out the encounter," the father said. West Bengal Minister Shankar Ghosh claimed that the present government had taken strong steps in the Raiganj case. Menawhile, earlier in the day, Adhikari also participated in the Sri Sri Govardhan Puja and Annakut Mahotsav at ISKCON, Mecheda Purba Medinipur. (ANI)

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