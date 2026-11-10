Matabari Temple in Tripura saw huge crowds for Deepawali. The festival committee promised aid to traders affected by disaster, while traditional prayers and rituals continued amidst a festive atmosphere at the site.

Huge Turnout at Matabari Temple for Deepawali

On the third day of the Deepawali festival the Matabari Temple on Tuesday witnessed a massive devotee turnout from across neighbouring states, turning the temple premises into a sea of people.

Festival Committee Response to Disaster

Speaking on the occasion Deepavali Mela Committee Chairman and MLA Abhishek Debroy said that the natural disaster on the second day of the festival had caused damage to the fairground. Abhishek Debroy also mentioned that the small and medium scale traders were affected financially. An official press release mentioned that he said that the committee was planning to provide financial assistance to the affected traders from the Disaster Fund.

Religious Observances and Rituals

During the occasion, the temple priest also offered prayers and said that the Deepavali Festival is a special occasion dedicated to the worship of the Divine Mother and spiritual devotion. “Every year, thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad visit the temple during the festival. This year too, the temple premises have witnessed a festive atmosphere with an overwhelming turnout of devotees”, he said further.

Acharya Shankar Acharyee said that devotees show immense enthusiasm in worshipping Goddess Tripura Sundari and seeking her divine blessings on this auspicious occasion of Deepavali. He also added that special prayers, religious rituals and the traditional Kalyan Aarti at Kalyan Sagar were being performed in accordance with age-old religious traditions. (ANI)

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