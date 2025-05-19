The UP ATS arrested Shahzad, a suspected Pakistani spy from Moradabad, for smuggling goods and sharing sensitive security information with ISI agents. He also helped send people to Pakistan and provided Indian SIMs to ISI operatives.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a suspected Pakistani spy, who had been smuggling goods across the India-Pak border and allegedly working for the Pakistani intelligence agency.

According to the ATS, the suspected spy, identified as Shahzad, is from Moradabad and had smuggled cosmetics, clothes, spices and other goods illegally across the border between India and Pakistan. Under the guise of smuggling, he worked for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, the Uttar Pradesh ATS said on Sunday.

"Shahzad has good relations with the agents of ISI, with whom he was in constant touch. Shahzad has shared confidential information related to India's security with the agents of ISI," the ATS said in a statement.

"On confirmation of this information, FIR was registered under sections 148 and 152 at ATS, Lucknow. Shahzad was arrested today (May 19) by UP ATS from Moradabad, who is being presented before the court as per rules, and further legal action is being taken," it added.

The ATS further said that Shahzad used to provide money to the agents of ISI present in India. "He also used to send people from many parts of Rampur district and Uttar Pradesh to Pakistan to work for ISI under the guise of smuggling. The ISI also arranged the visas of these people. Shahzad had also provided Indian SIMs to the ISI agents to spy against India," the statement stated.

Earlier in Haryana, several individuals were arrested for alleged espionage activities in favour of Pakistan, according to Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor. He said the crackdown was the result of increased vigilance and surveillance across the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Kapoor said the arrests were made in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, with anti-national elements apprehended in various districts of Haryana.

He said the arrests were based on input from central and state intelligence agencies, adding, "After Operation Sindoor, we had increased vigilance, and under that, based on information received from our central agencies and state intelligence agencies, anti-national elements were caught in some districts. Cases have been registered against them, and they have been arrested and sent to jail."