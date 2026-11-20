Changrabandha Border: With the current situation in Bangladesh, the Changrabandha border in Cooch Behar has become highly sensitive. The arrest of a suspicious Bangladeshi youth from there is quite alarming. Police have started an investigation into his role.

India-Bangladesh Border: There is fresh concern over security in North Bengal. Police have arrested a Bangladeshi youth who allegedly entered India as a tourist, roamed around several key areas of North Bengal, and collected information on military infrastructure. He was detained at the Changrabandha international immigration check post on Thursday afternoon. The arrested man is Mohammad Selim (30). He is reportedly a resident of Kurigram district in Bangladesh. According to police sources, he entered India on a tourist visa a few days ago. He was detained at the immigration check post at Changrabandha border on Thursday when he reached there to return to his country.

Investigation into the Bangladeshi youth's role

Sources say that based on secret intel from central intelligence agencies, the youth's movements were being monitored for quite some time. He is currently being kept at Mekhliganj police station for questioning. Intelligence sources suspect that while in India, besides visiting various tourist spots in Darjeeling, he might have collected info on important military setups in North Bengal. His movements around the Bagdogra airbase and Hasimara air force station have raised suspicion. Though, the truth behind this allegation is still under investigation. The recovery of a visiting card from him makes this incident even more significant. Sources claim the card belongs to a person named 'Anil Asghar Kalhoro'. Investigators suspect this person is a high-ranking official linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, who is presumed to be based in Bangladesh. However, this identity and connection are yet to be officially confirmed.

NIA-IB might join the probe

According to sources, officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) are also expected to arrive to question the arrested Bangladeshi youth. They will look into whether he has any links to an international spy ring, what his actual motive was to enter India, and if any information about military bases in North Bengal was leaked. A section of the security establishment considers this incident highly significant given North Bengal's geographical location and the presence of several key military bases. However, the truth of all the allegations against him will only become clear after the investigation.

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