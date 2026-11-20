Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled India's first indigenous H5N1 bird flu vaccine developed by ICAR-NIHSAD. This historic achievement aims to protect the poultry sector and marks a significant milestone in India's self-reliance journey.

Union Minister Dedicates India's First Indigenous Bird Flu Vaccine

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday dedicated India's first indigenous bird flu vaccine, developed by the NIHSAD institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR-NIHSAD), to the nation, terming the milestone a "proud moment for the nation". Addressing the media, Chouhan said that the development was a major step toward building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Scientific Milestone for India

"This is a proud moment for the nation; the vaccine has been dedicated to the country. This is an example of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The first bird flu vaccine has been prepared, serving as proof of India's scientific capability. Scientists of ICAR-NIHSAD have developed this vaccine," Chouhan said. Recalling India's earlier vaccine development efforts, the Union Minister compared the achievement to the development of coronavirus vaccines in the country.

Responding to the demand for a high-containment facility, Chouhan also announced that a BSL-4 lab will be established at Bhopal's NIHSAD institute. In a post shared on X, Chouhan shared the dedication, stating, "A historic achievement in India’s animal health sector. Inspired by our esteemed Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, India’s first indigenous H5N1 bird flu vaccine, developed by ICAR-NIHSAD, Bhopal, was dedicated to the nation today."

Protecting the Poultry Sector

Explaining the significance, Chouhan noted that the vaccine will prevent mass culling and protect livelihoods. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, is a serious disease affecting chickens and other birds. Outbreaks can result in up to 100 per cent mortality among infected birds. This causes massive economic losses to poultry farmers due to mass culling and trade restrictions. Since the disease was first detected in India in 2006, the country has recorded over 500 combined outbreaks of H5N1 and H5N8 subtypes.