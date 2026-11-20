State Minister Humaiun Kobir condemns recent political violence as terrorism, linking it to the Awami League. Amidst tensions over Sheikh Hasina's potential return, the government has deployed BGB forces nationwide to ensure law and order.

Bangladesh Minister Brands Awami League Attacks as Terrorist Acts

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 20 (ANI): Echoing Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's sharp warning against a wave of arson attacks and political violence linked to the proposed return of exiled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has branded acts of violence across the country as terrorist activities carried out by Awami League activists, saying that attackers chant 'Joy Bangla' while fleeing and that the slogan has become a symbol of escape.

Speaking to reporters on Friday in remarks that reinforced the government's tough line, Kobir dismissed the perpetrators as small terrorist groups that cannot survive in Bangladesh. "...Terrorist and militant groups, these are small terrorist groups. We cannot accept this. Is this going to cost the country anything? Rather, they will evaporate. Terrorists having any sustainable position doesn't happen anywhere in any country, nor will it happen, and in Bangladesh, it definitely won't," Kobir told reporters on Friday.

Framing the government's approach while pledging firm action against lawbreakers, Kobir said that authorities are keeping the situation under control and moving the country forward. "Look, the BNP government is a tolerant government. We are not like autocrats, steamrolling people or anything. That's what I said: a small terrorist group is doing it. The country is under control, the country is moving towards good things and is being run well. For these, we will go after these terrorists, and the long hand of justice will grab them. That's what I told you. So, you know, watch this space. We will go after these terrorists. And there is no place for terrorists in Bangladesh," he said.

Turning specifically to Awami League activists and how they carry out attacks, Kobir argued that they are the ones living in panic rather than spreading fear among the public. "And terrorists, Awami League's terrorists, can in no way spread much panic in the public life of Bangladesh; rather, they themselves are now living in panic. What do they do? Throw a petrol bomb and shout 'Joy Bangla', and that's it. Even cats catch bigger fish; a cat just stands there. What kind of state are they in? Understand? 'Joy Bangla' is basically the fleeing slogan of Awami League terrorists. Fleeing, they either go to their leader or have to go somewhere. If they can, otherwise we will grab them before they go," Kobir said.

Reassuring citizens amid the unrest, Kobir said that the administration remains focused on building a new Bangladesh with equal opportunities. "So, the people of the country will never be panicked by these small terrorist cowards. The Bangladesh government is here, and the government's present goal is to make Bangladesh a new Bangladesh where there are opportunities for all," the minister said.

He added that the country's standing is rising both at home and abroad as it progresses. "And we will take this country forward. Bangladesh is moving forward nationally as well as internationally, and its visibility, what I will share with you, is now going to another level. It is a country that we can all be very proud of, and we can all proudly play a role," he said.

Those remarks followed Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's vociferous attack on Thursday against former PM Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League as Bangladesh grapples with a spate of arson attacks tied to her proposed return. According to a report by The Daily Star in Bangladesh, Rahman said that people no longer want politics marked by arson, enforced disappearances and killings. “Enough is enough. We must give a clear answer to these terrorists, arsonists and killers,” the Prime Minister said at a rally in Lalmonirhat district.

Pointing indirectly to Sheikh Hasina, who is currently living in exile in India, Rahman alleged that a group which fled across the border is plotting against the country. “As I am standing before you, a group has started conspiring against the country... The country they have fled to across the border. That is where their masters are. They are conspiring to keep those masters happy,” he said. He went on to accuse those who left the country of renewing violent tactics against citizens. “Even after fleeing the country, they have once again started their politics of arson and killing people. They are attacking people and killing them,” he added.

Although Sheikh Hasina’s political party, the Awami League, is currently banned, its leaders and activists continue organising activities in various places and holding sudden programmes. Authorities have deployed police and appointed additional forces to curb these activities amid scattered incidents nationwide, including the killing of BNP leaders in separate attacks over the past few days. Over the past three days alone, at least four people have been killed in separate incidents: one in Faridpur, one in Pirojpur and two in Narail, heightening political tension around the announcement that Sheikh Hasina plans to return in December.

To maintain law and order, safeguard the public and handle any untoward incidents, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said in a statement on Thursday that a total of 96 platoons have been deployed across Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh and Faridpur districts. Breaking down the deployment, BGB said 23 platoons are stationed in Dhaka district, 15 in Chattogram, six in Narayanganj, 15 in Gazipur, 27 in Gopalganj, two in Mymensingh and three in Faridpur, while another five platoons remain on standby for deployment.