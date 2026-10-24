A terrifying moment unfolded aboard a LATAM Airlines flight in Chile when lightning struck the aircraft just minutes before landing, leaving passengers startled.

A terrifying moment unfolded aboard a LATAM Airlines flight in Chile when lightning struck the aircraft just minutes before landing, leaving passengers startled by a deafening bang and a sudden flash that illuminated the cabin. Despite the frightening encounter, the plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred on a flight travelling from Antofagasta to Santiago, where a passenger captured the dramatic moment on camera. The video, which later went viral on social media, shows the sudden flash as lightning hit the aircraft, triggering panic among passengers. Some could be heard screaming as the loud bang echoed through the cabin.

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According to local reports, the lightning strike occurred just minutes before the aircraft was due to land at Santiago’s Arturo Merino Benitez Airport. The incident coincided with a major weather system that brought heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to Chile’s Metropolitan Region.

Following the incident, LATAM Airlines Group issued a statement reassuring passengers that the lightning strike had not compromised their safety. The airline explained that commercial aircraft are specifically designed and certified to withstand such meteorological events.

“This is a meteorological phenomenon for which the aircraft are designed and certified,” the company said, adding that its aircraft were equipped with systems that allow electrical discharges to dissipate safely.

LATAM further confirmed that the aircraft completed its landing normally and that all passengers disembarked safely at Santiago airport.

Reaffirming its commitment to passenger safety, the airline stressed that the well-being of passengers and crew remained a non-negotiable priority across its operations.