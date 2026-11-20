In a solemn event at Bandipora, the bust of Major Suresh Suri was unveiled by his mother. The ceremony honored the Kirti Chakra recipient, who laid down his life in 2009, highlighting his extraordinary sacrifice and courage for the nation.

Bust of Major Suresh Suri Unveiled in Bandipora

In a solemn tribute to the courage and supreme sacrifice of an Indian Army officer, the bust of Major Suresh Suri, recipient of the Kirti Chakra (Posthumous), was unveiled at Maj Suresh Suri Army Goodwill School, Aragam, in Bandipora district on Friday.

The bust was unveiled by Girija Kumary Suri, mother of Major Suresh Suri, who travelled from Hyderabad to attend the ceremony. According to the press release, the occasion was attended by officers and personnel of the Indian Army, school staff and students.

Major Suresh Suri laid down his life on September 22, 2009, while leading an operation against terrorists in the Bandipora district. Despite sustaining grievous injuries during the encounter, he continued engaging the terrorists, eliminated one and ensured the safe evacuation of his injured comrades before succumbing to his injuries. In recognition of his conspicuous gallantry, exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra on January 26, 2010.

The ceremony also featured patriotic and Kashmiri songs performed by students, reflecting their respect for the fallen officer and the armed forces. On the occasion, Girija Kumary Suri was honoured in recognition of her son’s extraordinary sacrifice and service to the nation. The school reaffirmed its commitment to keeping Major Suresh Suri’s legacy of courage, dedication and selfless service alive among future generations.