    Suspected Chandipura virus outbreak claims young lives in THIS state: Here's what you should know

    Sabarkantha Chief District Health Officer, Raj Sutariya, confirmed that blood samples from all six children have been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for verification, with results pending.

    Chandipura virus has claimed as many as four children lives in Gujarat as per the information collected from the civil hospital in Himmatnagar. Out of the deceased one was a child of Sabarkantha district and other two were of Aravalli district. The fourth child had visited from Rajasthan. Furthermore, two children from Rajasthan are admitted in the same hospital right now.

    Sabarkantha Chief District Health Officer, Raj Sutariya, confirmed that blood samples from all six children have been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for verification, with results pending.

    Delhi Police isssues road advisory for Jagannath Yatra 2024: See traffic restrictions

    What is Chandipura virus:

    Chandipura virus, belonging to the Rhabdoviridae family and Vesiculovirus genus, first emerged during an outbreak in Chandipura village, Maharashtra, in 1965, hence its name. Since then, sporadic outbreaks have occurred across India, as well as in Asia and Africa.

    What are the symptoms and impact:

    Primarily affecting children, Chandipura virus manifests with symptoms such as fever, convulsions, altered consciousness, and in severe cases, coma and fatalities, especially among younger patients. It is associated with outbreaks of encephalitis, a severe brain inflammation.

    Citi-Axis credit cards migration completes today: What changes will come into effect?

    What are the preventive measures:

    Efforts to curb Chandipura virus outbreaks focus on controlling sandfly populations, the virus's vector, through insecticide spraying. Public health education promotes protective measures like using bed nets and wearing protective clothing. Currently, no specific antiviral treatment exists, so management revolves around supportive care to alleviate symptoms and prevent complications.

