BJP MP Tejasvi Surya attacked the Opposition and DMK in Lok Sabha, calling their concerns over the delimitation Bill 'propaganda' and 'crocodile tears'. He accused them of misleading South India and trying to stall the Women's Reservation Bill.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition and regional parties from the South, particularly the DMK, during his address in the Lok Sabha, asserting that concerns being raised over the delimitation Bill are politically motivated and amount to 'propaganda'.

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Addressing the Lower House of Parliament, Surya said, "Why are Opposition parties and some regional parties of the South, led by the DMK, making so much noise? The tears they are shedding are crocodile tears. I thank heaven that in 2026, when the country undertakes delimitation, the BJP-led Centre will carry it out. The Congress government divided Andhra Pradesh into two parts, and they did worse than the British in partitioning the country."

"I come from the south, from Karnataka, and over the last three days we've seen a systematic misleading and propaganda by the Opposition in the most anarchic fashion in southern India," he said.

Surya Accuses Opposition of Stalling Women's Reservation Bill

Calling it a historic moment, Surya said that women in India, who have waited nearly four decades for representation in national policy-making, are finally set to get their due with the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. He also accused the Opposition of attempting to stall the process by raising "vacuous and baseless" objections to the delimitation exercise.

"Today is truly a historic day because finally the women of India, who have been waiting for almost 40 years for their right to participate in the national policy-making process, will finally get their due...Even today the opposition has come up with a new argument, a new pretext to further stall, disturb, and oppose the implementation of the Women Reservation Bill. The new pretext they have raised is their vacuous and baseless opposition to the delimitation exercise," he said.

"Delimitation is not a backdoor exercise; we are purely following what the Constitution mandates," he said.

Key Bills Introduced Amid Opposition

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 were introduced in the Lok Sabha today after the Opposition pressed for a division against the move to introduce three Bills, instead of a voice vote.

As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that discussion on the three key Bills will be held for 15-18 hours, with voting scheduled at 4 pm on Friday, as the House set the timetable for deliberations during the special session of Parliament.

In the house, Speaker Birla said, "Discussion on these three bills will be held for 15-18 hours. Voting on these bills will be done at 4 pm tomorrow." (ANI)

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