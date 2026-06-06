Following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, border districts in Rajasthan will survey illegal constructions within 50km of the international border. District and village-level committees, assisted by BSF and IB, will probe funding and foreign links.

Jaisalmer District Collector Anupama Jorwal said that all border districts have been instructed to implement a security system while also surveying "illegal encroachments and constructions" within 50 kilometres of the international border.

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This comes after a key meeting was held in Bikaner with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the collectors, SPs, BSF officials, and other security agencies of the five border districts. They were instructed to strengthen security along the border and take strict action against illegal constructions and encroachments.

Committees formed for survey

Following the meeting, district-level and village-level committees were formed to investigate all illegal structures within a 0-50 km range of the international border. The committees are tasked with examining multiple parameters, including the origin of funding, any foreign financing, illegal encroachments, and unusual bank transactions. The survey began on Friday, with preliminary reports expected in the next four to five days. BSF and the Intelligence Bureau will assist in the survey along the border with Pakistan.

Confirming the development, Jaisalmer District Collector Anupama Jorwal said, "Following the May 26 meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, all border districts were instructed to implement a 360-degree security system and survey all illegal encroachments and constructions within 0-50 km of the international border. In line with these instructions, we formed a district-level committee on Thursday, including district officials from all stakeholder departments and revenue officers. Village-level committees were also formed, comprising patwaris, police, and tehsildars from the colony department. These committees began work on Friday."

Jorwal added that the committees will submit preliminary reports within four to five days.

Scope of the investigation

The survey will include on-site verification of constructions, legal documentation, and funding sources. Investigations will determine the origin of the money used for these constructions, including large expenditures, and whether foreign assistance was involved.

She said the Intelligence Bureau, BSF, and other security and intelligence agencies are assisting in identifying the individuals behind these constructions, any foreign links, and the sources of funds. Given the proximity to the international border, this exercise is highly sensitive from a national security perspective. Once the survey reports are prepared, they will be submitted to the state government for further action.

Authorities are also collecting banking details from SBI and other banks to check for any unusual domestic or foreign funding or suspicious transactions.

Local intelligence network to be established

To strengthen surveillance locally, the administration is establishing an information network including patwaris, livestock owners, ex-servicemen, and anganwadi workers. This network will help report suspicious activity or new encroachments promptly.

Survey scope expanded

Barmer District Collector Chinmayi Gopal added that in line with the instructions received during the Bikaner meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, committees have been formed with police and other agencies, and the survey began on Friday. Initially planned for 0-15 km from the border, the survey's scope has now been expanded to 0-50 km as per state government directions. (ANI)