A Mercedes-Benz became stuck in the sand at Dumas beach, Surat, after bypassing authorities. The incident, captured on video, highlights the disregard for restrictions and the challenges of driving on the beach.

A luxury car stunt turned into an embarrassing ordeal over the weekend when a Mercedes-Benz got stuck in swampy sand at Dumas beach in Gujarat’s Surat. The car's occupants are seen standing still, uncertain of how to get it back in a video of the incident that went popular on social media.

The incident occurred after the group drove the high-end vehicle onto the beach, a practice explicitly banned in the Dumas area due to safety and environmental concerns. Despite the presence of police officials and regular patrols meant to enforce this restriction, the group managed to bypass authorities and reach the shore.

Watch Viral Video Here:

The car was parked near the waterline, according to local media. The automobile became immobile without outside help as it sank more into the soft, swampy sand when the tide came in and again went out.

Reports from the local media and witnesses claim that the car was driven into the beach against long-standing prohibitions. The gang reached the water's edge unabated in spite of frequent police patrols intended to stop such infractions. Once there, the SUV was pulled more into the wet sand by the tides as they came in and went out.

The stranded Mercedes, the growing anxiety of those involved, and the obvious lack of enforcement that permitted the stunt to occur in the first place were all depicted in the 18-second video that went viral online.

Authorities are now investigating how the vehicle slipped past patrols to reach the restricted zone. As of now, no official action has been confirmed against those involved.