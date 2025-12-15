VHP has demanded an FIR against suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir after he laid the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad. The VHP wrote to CM Mamata Banerjee, calling the act a deliberate provocation and offensive.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking immediate registration of an FIR against suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir over laying the foundation stone of Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad.

VHP Demands FIR, Cites Legal Sections

Releasing the letter to the media, the national Spokesperson, Vinod Bansal, said that "the letter signed by our International president Alok Kumar, requested Mamata Banerjee for immediate registration of an FIR U/s 196 & 299 of the BNS and other relevant sections of law and take strict action against Humayun Kabir, MLA, for constructing a mosque in the name of Babur."

'A Deliberately Offensive Act'

The VHP, in its letter, alleged that Mughal Emperor Babur is widely regarded, particularly amongst Hindus, not merely as a historical ruler but as a "foreign invader associated with cruelty, religious persecution and destruction of Hindu religious sites, most notably the mosque constructed at Ayodhya during his regime."

"Thus, Babur remains a deeply contentious and sensitive historical figure. especially in the context of Hindu religious and cultural sentiments. The choice of the name and the date of commencement of construction; the statements and speeches by Shri Humayun Kabir, MLA show that this is deliberate," the VHP stated.

"In our understanding, the proposed naming of a mosque after Babur is a deliberate symbolic act. It is foreseeably offensive to Hindu and it has a direct tendency to promote religious enmity. Therefore, we request that your Government examine the applicability of Sections 196 and 299 BNS and such others in the present situation, followed by filing an FIR and taking action as per law against Shri Humanyun Kabir. MLA and his associates," it demanded.

MLA Defends Mosque Construction

This comes a week after suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for the construction of Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6.

'Not Doing Anything Unconstitutional'

He drew attention to the constitutional right to build places of worship and said that he is not doing anything unconstitutional, "as anyone can make a temple or church, so can I".

Addressing the gathering, Kabir said, "I am not doing anything unconstitutional. Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque. It is being said that we cannot build the Babri Masjid. It is not written anywhere. The Supreme Court gave a judgment which stated that the Hindu people had demolished the Babri Masjid. Considering the sentiments of Hindus, the decision was taken to build a temple here. Now we see someone laying the foundation stone for a Ram Temple in Sagardighi. But the Constitution allows us to build a mosque."

Kabir asserted that legal challenges would not deter the mosque's construction. He further referred to the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, calling it a historically controversial site. Kabir added that a 300-crore budget has been allocated for the mosque, which will also include a hospital, guesthouse, and meeting hall. He reiterated his commitment to the project and said, "It is a promise of the Muslims: The Babri Masjid will be built, it will be built, it will be built." (ANI)