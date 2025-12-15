Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik called an urgent meeting on bike taxi services after a driver allegedly molested a passenger in Kalyan. The meeting will discuss legality and safety, amid plans for a state-run transport app.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has called an urgent meeting of the Motor Transport Department on Wednesday at 10.30 am after a driver of an app-based bike taxi service provider allegedly molested a female passenger in Kalyan. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30 AM in Sarnaik's chamber at Mantralaya. Senior officials are expected to discuss the legal status of these bike taxi services, compliance issues and passenger safety.

State's Plan for Government-Run App

Earlier this July, in a major initiative to create employment opportunities for youth, the Maharashtra government plans to launch its own app-based transport service. The new service, which will include app-based autorickshaws, taxis, and e-bikes, will no longer be confined to private companies. The government-run app is likely to be named Jai Maharashtra, Maha-Ride, Maha-Yatri, or Maha-Go, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced.

He added that the final launch of the government app will take place after approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Sarnaik further stated, "To develop the app, discussions are underway with the Maharashtra Institute for Transport Technology and MITRA, along with private firms. The app will include all necessary provisions to maintain transparency and will be developed soon."

Recent Crackdown on Illegal Bike Taxis

Earlier, Mumbai's Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched a joint crackdown through 20 units across different parts of Mumbai and seized around 78 bike taxis. The transport office had also taken action against 123 vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel. "Against this backdrop, special teams of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mumbai launched a joint crackdown through 20 units across Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel. During the operation, action was taken against a total of 123 vehicles engaged in illegal transport activities, out of which 78 bike taxis were seized," RTO said in an official statement.

"Additionally, criminal cases have been registered against the concerned drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act, and further legal proceedings are underway against the operators of these unauthorised apps as well," it added. (ANI)