    Surat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here's why BJP won this seat even before counting of votes began

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already won the Surat Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat even before the counting began at 8 a.m. today on June 4, for the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024. Gujarat sends 26 parliamentarians to the Lok Sabha. 

    Mukesh Dalal, the BJP's candidate for Surat, Gujarat, was victorious in the Lok Sabha elections on April 22 following the rejection of the Congress candidate's nomination papers and the withdrawal of other contenders. Following his unopposed win, Dalal said, "I have been declared winner, so the first lotus has bloomed in Gujarat and in the country." 

    Mukesh Dalal, the BJP's candidate for Surat, Gujarat, was victorious in the Lok Sabha elections on April 22 following the rejection of the Congress candidate's nomination papers and the withdrawal of other contenders. Following his unopposed win, Dalal said, “I have been declared winner, so the first lotus has bloomed in Gujarat and in the country.”

    He had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, state CM Bhupendra Patel and state unit chief CR Paatil for the faith they showed in him. “This is the first step towards the formation of a full majority government…” Mukesh Dalal added.

    Also Read | Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check full list of winners

    Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, had said that the BJP's “historic victory” in the country’s general elections was about to begin.

    The nomination of the grand old party’s candidate from Surat, Nilesh Kumbhani, was rejected after the district returning officer prima facie found discrepancies in the signature of the proposers. Then, the nomination form of Congress’ substitute candidate, Suresh Padsala, was also declared invalid.

    Of the 24 nominations filed, 12 including two Congress’ candidates were rejected while 12 others withdrew.

    The last time someone won uncontested in the general election was back in 1989, when Mohammad Shafi Bhat of the National Conference won unopposed from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Most exit polls have predicted PM Modi's return to power. This development will make him the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third successive term in power.

