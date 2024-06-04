Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check full list of winners

    Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Gujarat, which has 26 Lok Sabha seats went to polls on three phases starting from on May 7.

    Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check full list of winners
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 8:19 AM IST

    The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Gujarat, which has 26 Lok Sabha seats went to polls on three phases starting from on May 7. Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and AAP are the major parties and some other regional parties.  The exit polls predict the BJP is heading towards a hat-trick in Gujarat with exit polls on Saturday predicting it will once again sweep all 26 seats in the state.

    Full list of the constituencies of Gujarat and the winning candidates: 

    Surat: Mukesh Dalal (BJP)

    BJP bagged all 26 seats from Gujarat in 2019. BJP President Amit Shah himself won from Gandhinagar by whooping 5.5 lakh votes. 

    Here is the full list of the constituencies of Gujarat and the winning candidates from each constituency in 2019: 

    1. Kachchh: Chavda Vinod Lakhamashi (BJP)
    2. Banaskantha: Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel (BJP)
    3. Patan: Dabhi Bharatsinhji shankarji (BJP)
    4. Mahesana: Shardaben Anilbhai Patel (BJP)
    5. Sabarkantha: Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh (BJP)
    6. Gandhinagar: Amit Shah  (BJP)
    7. Ahmedabad East: Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai (BJP)
    8. Ahmedabad West:  Dr. Kirit P. Solanki (BJP)
    9. Surendranagar:  Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai (BJP)
    10. Rajkot: Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai (BJP)
    11. Porbandar: Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk  (BJP)
    12. Jamnagar:  Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam (BJP)
    13. Junagadh: Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai  (BJP)
    14. Amreli :  Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai (BJP)
    15. Bhavnagar    : Dr. Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal (BJP)
    16. Anand : Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Babakbhai) (BJP)
    17. Kheda : Chauhan Devusinh (BJP)
    18. Panchmahal  :  Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod (BJP)
    19. Dahod   : Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor (BJP)
    20. Vadodara  : Ranjan Bhatt (BJP)
    21. Chhota Udaipur :   Rathva Gitaben Vajesinghbhai (BJP)
    22. Bharuch:   Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava (BJP)
    23. Bardoli :  Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava (BJP)
    24. Surat  : Darshana Vikram Jardosh (BJP)
    25. Navsari  :  C.R. Patil (BJP)
    26. Valsad : Dr. K.C. Patel (BJP)

