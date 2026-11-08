Surat Municipal Corporation has put fire services on high alert for Diwali, canceling staff leave. Meanwhile, massive fires were reported at industrial units in Ghaziabad and Delhi as firefighting operations continue in those regions.

Surat Fire Services on High Alert for Diwali

Surat Municipal Corporation has put its fire services on high alert on Diwali, deploying two teams at each of its 27 fire stations and cancelling leave for all officers and personnel for the next four days. Deputy Chief Fire Officer Prakash Hedaoo said fire tenders and personnel had been kept on standby to respond to any emergency during the festive period.

"In Surat, we have a total of 27 fire stations. We have deployed two teams at each fire station, with all officers, personnel, and fire tenders kept on standby. Even a moment of carelessness while bursting firecrackers can easily trigger a fire. Keeping this in mind, our teams and fire tenders are fully deployed. We have cancelled all leave for our staff and officers; no one will be granted leave for the next four days," Hedaoo said. He added that water tankers and JCB machines had also been arranged at every fire station to provide additional support if required. The fire department is also inspecting firecracker stalls to ensure that necessary safety provisions are in place, he said. "We are working in coordination with the 'Dial 112' and '101' emergency services. We ensure that any incoming call is addressed on an emergency fast-track basis," Hedaoo added.

Fire Incidents Reported in Ghaziabad and Delhi

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Vijay Nagar industrial area of Ghaziabad on Sunday. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.

In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at a building housing a garment factory in Nangli Sakrawati near Najafgarh Road in Delhi on Sunday evening, fire officials said. The fire was reported at around 4:22 pm, following which 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. According to preliminary information, the fire spread from the ground floor to the fourth floor of the building. Cooling operations are currently underway, while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)