Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's Delhi outreach secured investment proposals worth Rs 66,392 crore with a potential to create 54,135 jobs. The drive aimed to boost manufacturing, electronics, textiles, and aluminium sectors in the state.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's two-day investment outreach in Delhi-NCR concluded with investment proposals worth Rs 66,392 crore and the potential to generate 54,135 employment opportunities, the state government said on Saturday.

Investment Outreach and Vision

The outreach focused on strengthening Odisha's manufacturing ecosystem, attracting industry investments and creating employment opportunities through high-level meetings with industry leaders, sector-specific roundtable discussions and a visit to the Haier manufacturing facility in Noida.

The engagements were part of the Odisha government's efforts to accelerate industrial growth under the vision of "Purvodaya" and promote Odisha as a competitive destination for manufacturing and investment.

During his visit to the Haier manufacturing facility, CM Majhi interacted with senior company officials and technicians and reviewed the company's manufacturing processes and systems. The visit highlighted opportunities in electronics, consumer durables, supply chains and ancillary industries in Odisha.

"Odisha is building an ecosystem where industries can grow, create jobs and build long-term value. Our focus is not only on attracting investment, but also on creating employment, strengthening local supply chains and opening new opportunities for the youth of Odisha," Majhi said.

Sector-Specific Roundtables

The Chief Minister also held one-on-one meetings with industry leaders and participated in sector-focused roundtables covering engineering goods manufacturing, textiles and apparel, and aluminium ancillary and downstream industries. The Engineering Goods Manufacturing Roundtable discussed opportunities in manufacturing, industrial infrastructure, ancillary development and supply-chain integration, while the Textile and Apparel Roundtable focused on export opportunities, skilled workforce and employment-intensive investments. The Aluminium Ancillary and Downstream Roundtable explored possibilities in aluminium value addition, downstream manufacturing, ancillary industries and MSME participation in Odisha.

Investment Breakdown and Outlook

According to the state government, the two-day outreach resulted in 38 MoUs worth ₹64,703 crore with a potential employment generation of 46,071 jobs. Investment Intention Forms (IIFs) worth ₹1,689 crore were also received, with the potential to create 8,064 employment opportunities.

Concluding the outreach, CM Majhi said the response from the industry was encouraging and reflected growing confidence in Odisha's investment ecosystem. "Odisha is ready for the Purvodaya. We have received investment proposals of around ₹66,392 crore, with the potential to create 54,135 employment opportunities. This reflects the growing confidence of industry in Odisha," he said.

Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said the state government's priority was to facilitate investors, strengthen sector-specific value chains and ensure that investment interest translates into projects on the ground.

The state government said the Delhi-NCR outreach included 46 high-level meetings and 208 industry interactions across sectors such as engineering, manufacturing, textiles, apparel, aluminium downstream industries and electronics. (ANI)