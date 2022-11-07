Surat diamond baron takes employees on 14-day all-inclusive vacation to Rishikesh

Govind Dholakia, founder of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., recently took around 1000 employees and their families to a 14-day all-inclusive vacation to Uttarakhand. The trip to Rishikesh commenced on the auspicious day of Dhanteras, 22nd of October.

Govind Dholakia, founder and chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK), recently took around 1000 employees and their families to a 14-day all-inclusive vacation to Uttarakhand. To make the trip from Surat to Rishikesh better, SRK Gange Express, an AC special train, was reserved. The 5th 'SRK Family Tour' to Rishikesh commenced on the auspicious day of Dhanteras, 22nd of October.

Every other year during the Diwali season, SRK Exports organises the trip under the direction of Govindkaka because they believe that by travelling together, employees may become closer.

According to reports, every morning began with a rejuvenating session of yoga, followed by a communal bath called a ganga samuh snan and Govindkaka reciting words from the sacred text from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

Also Read | Two African cheetahs at Kuno National Park kills chital; first on Indian soil

Along with experiencing Rishikesh's spiritual environment, the group participated in a range of team-building activities, such as river rafting, sports competitions, a visit to the Patanjali Ashram, blood donation camps, seminars on motivation, Ganga aarti darshan, and dandiya-raas. The workers also have two free days to spend with their family sightseeing in the town.

SRKians organised the 5th Ganga Safayi Abhiyaan (Clean Ganga Campaign) on the ghats of the holy river because they are ardent environmentalists who believe in giving back to nature.

Also Read | Bypoll results 2022: BJP's lotus blooms in four seats; Congress faces another setback

One of the largest diamond manufacturing and exporting corporations in the world, SRK was founded by Shri Govind Dholakia, also known as Govindkaka. During 6,000 people are employed by SRK, which has a market value of more than 1.8 billion USD and has transformed India's economic output over the past 60 years.

Also Read | Delhi air quality improves; schools to reopen from Nov 9, WFH ends, ban on construction partially lifted