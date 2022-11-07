Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi air quality improves; schools to reopen from Nov 9, WFH ends, ban on construction partially lifted

    Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday that primary classes in Delhi will reopen on Wednesday while the 50% work-for-home order for government employees has been revoked. He also announced a lift on the ban on construction work related to highways, roads, flyovers, etc.

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that numerous restrictions, including the prohibition on building activities, will be partially relaxed in the nation's capital even though Delhi's air quality index (AQI) continues to be in the "very poor" category. 

    Rai also stated that primary schools will reopen on November 9, work-from-home had been discontinued, and offices would be operating at full capacity. Additionally, a portion of the prohibition on trucks and light vehicles entering Delhi will be eased. He said the ban will continue on BS III gasoline and BS IV diesel vehicles. Rai also announced a lifting of the prohibition on building activities associated with motorways, roads, flyovers, etc. as the city's air quality improved. On private construction projects, though, curbs will still be in place, he added.

    Gopal Rai further stated that more steps will be done if the AQI level changes in accordance with CAQM directives.

    On Monday morning, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category, improving from the "severe" category that had been reported for the previous three days. At 9 am, despite a little improvement, the AQI was 352.

    Some of the limitations imposed before by the Delhi government were lifted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the official organisation that suggests ways to combat pollution in the national capital region.

    This decision comes a day after the Centre's air quality panel instructed officials to revoke limitations put in place in Delhi-NCR as part of the last phase of an action plan to tackle air pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which decided to remove the limitations, stated that it will continue to closely monitor the situation with regard to air quality and could make the right choices as a result.

    (Photo: PTI)

