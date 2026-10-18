NCP MP Supriya Sule slammed the Home Ministry over deteriorating law and order in Maharashtra following firing incidents in Mumbai and Baramati. She cited crime data and questioned what action was being taken by the government.

Sule Slams Home Ministry Over Law and Order

NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday slammed the Home Ministry over the law and order situation in Maharashtra following firing incidents in the state, questioning what action was being taken as they continue to occur.

In a statement shared by her media team, Sule said shootings at two locations, Baramati and Mumbai, raised serious questions about the situation in the state and called on the Home Ministry to provide answers. “Such incidents have taken place at two locations, one in Baramati and the other in Mumbai. With shootings taking place like this on people, what exactly is happening in the state? Home Ministry has to give the answer to it,” she said.

Cites Crime Data, Questions Home Minister

Sule also referred to the murder of Baba Siddiqui, saying his son, an MLA from a party in the ruling alliance, had repeatedly been demanding justice for his father, who was shot dead more than two years ago. “What exactly is the Home Minister doing? The same party are in power in both Maharashtra and at the Centre,” she asked.

She further cited data from Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s department, claiming that crime had increased in the country. Sule said Pune ranked fifth nationally and first in Maharashtra in terms of crime, adding that the state had never witnessed such a situation before. “Data from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s own department shows that crime has increased in the country. Pune ranks fifth in the country and first in Maharashtra in terms of crime, and this is not my data; it is the data provided by the Central Government itself,” she said. “Maharashtra has never witnessed such a situation before,” she added.

Firing at Tiger Shroff's Car in Mumbai

Earlier, three to four rounds were fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle on Sunday, police said. A large crowd had gathered to see him. Several rounds were fired at his car from within the crowd.

Tiger Shroff was not hit by any bullets, according to the Mumbai Police. The firing incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station.

Tiger Shroff is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries.

Businessman Attacked in Baramati

In another incident, Rana Suryavanshi, owner of Rana Shipping, was attacked near Baramati Airport at around 7.30 pm. He sustained an injury to his hand and was admitted to a private hospital in Baramati for treatment. Police have initiated an investigation, and a forensic van arrived at the scene. (ANI)