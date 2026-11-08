Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar alleges excessive ethanol blending in state fuel, causing engine and mileage issues. While the government promises evidence, the Centre rejects the claims, citing compliance with standards for all tested samples.

Karnataka Escalates Ethanol Blending Controversy

Amid the ongoing row over ethanol mixing level in Karnataka, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday backed the claim that fuel sold in the state contains ethanol far beyond the approved limit, announcing that a Minister will hold a press conference on Monday with full details and documents. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he was not raising the issue for political reasons. "This is not about being an opposition party. I am not speaking as an opposition person like R Ashoka," he said.

The Chief Minister said instructions had been given to the concerned Minister and the Centre had been informed about 67 locations where samples were collected. "We have received complaints that thousands of vehicles are facing problems. Engines are stopping again and again, and mileage has reduced," he said. He said an investigation was underway, with about 30 per cent of the work complete. "We have checked; the mixing is happening at the petrol bunks. Where it is being distributed, mixing is happening there; we have all the documents," he said. Shivakumar said the issue concerned the entire country. "Because it is available at a lower price, they are mixing it to make a profit. We condemn this. It is dangerous. People need to be made aware and protected," he said. The Chief Minister said the matter "has nothing to do with us."

Centre Refutes Claims Of Excessive Blending

This comes after Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that all 893 samples of E20 petrol drawn from public sector oil marketing companies across 27 States and Union Territories have conformed to prescribed quality standards, refuting claims of excessive ethanol blending. The clarification follows assertions by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, Government of Karnataka, which claimed that motor spirit sold at specific retail outlets in the state contained between 26 per cent and 31 per cent ethanol.

Three state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, highlighted that ethanol blending is a controlled and automated process operating under statutory guidelines rather than manual interventions.

Government Response And Allegations

In response to Karnataka's claims that ethanol levels have reached up to 31 per cent, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi earlier asserted that the Centre's approval of 20 per cent blending is backed by solid scientific evidence and technical assessments. "We have approved 20, and the number will be increased gradually over time. These decisions are being taken after assessing their scientific feasibility. If technical issues are deliberately twisted for political purposes, we will see who ultimately ends up digging their own grave," Gopi warned.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and UP AICC in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam also alleged blending above the E20 limit in Karnataka. Claiming insights from a petrol pump association representative, he alleged that while the mandate is 20 per cent, "as much as 40%" is sometimes added. "If we raise our voices against this, the government would turn against them and force their petrol pumps to shut down... Such excessive ethanol blending causes vehicles to break," he said.

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