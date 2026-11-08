Diwali is a time for sharing happiness, exchanging gifts and celebrating with loved ones. However, a textile businessman from Surat, Gujarat, has taken festive generosity to another level by giving each of his 20 employees a cash bonus of more than Rs 1 lakh.

Diwali is a time for sharing happiness, exchanging gifts and celebrating with loved ones. However, a textile businessman from Surat, Gujarat, has taken festive generosity to another level by giving each of his 20 employees a cash bonus of more than Rs 1 lakh. The heartwarming gesture has gone viral on social media, with several employees seen getting emotional while receiving their unexpected Diwali gifts.

The businessman, Ramswaroop Munde, runs a textile business in Surat's Varachha area. Instead of following the usual practice of distributing sweets, gift hampers or modest cash bonuses, he decided to surprise his workforce with a substantial financial reward.

Rs 1 Lakh Cash Arranged On Special Puja Thalis

What made the gesture even more special was the way the money was presented. Munde arranged bundles of fresh currency notes in denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 on beautifully decorated silver-coloured puja thalis.

Each of his 20 employees received more than Rs 1 lakh. The total amount distributed crossed Rs 20 lakh.

Watch the viral video here:

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The bonuses were presented individually, with employees' family members also participating in the celebrations. In several instances, the employees' wives handed over the decorated platters to their husbands.

A video of the occasion shows workers looking surprised and overwhelmed as they receive the cash-filled trays. Some employees were visibly emotional, while one woman was seen breaking down in tears after receiving the generous gift.

Why Did The Surat Businessman Give Such A Huge Diwali Bonus?

Munde's gesture was driven by his personal experiences and his appreciation for his employees. Having grown up in poverty, he understands the financial difficulties families can face, particularly during festivals.

He considers his employees an extension of his family and believes their dedication and hard work have contributed significantly to his business.

Explaining his philosophy, he said, "They are like family members."

He wanted every employee to have enough money to manage festive purchases and celebrate Diwali with their families without financial worries. He also described the gesture as a way of sharing the success of his business with the people who helped build it.

Social Media Praises Businessman's Generosity

The video has attracted widespread attention online, with social media users praising Munde for recognising his employees' contributions.

One social media post describing the gesture read: "This is what true generosity looks like."

Several users also expressed admiration for the businessman, with some joking that they would love to work for an employer like him.

At a time when Diwali bonuses often come in the form of sweets or small monetary rewards, Munde's gesture has struck an emotional chord with viewers. His decision has sparked conversations about employee appreciation, workplace relationships and sharing business success with the workforce.