The Indian Air Force has achieved a historic milestone by landing its heavy-lift IL-76MD aircraft at the high-altitude Nyoma airbase in Ladakh at 13,700 feet, significantly boosting India's strategic forward-deployment and logistics capabilities.

IAF Achieves Historic Landing in Ladakh

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena congratulated the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday on the successful landing of its heavy-lift IL-76MD aircraft at the newly developed Nyoma Airbase in Changthang district, describing it as a significant achievement for India’s military preparedness and forward-deployment capabilities in high-altitude regions. In a post on X, he wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the @IAF_MCC on scripting history with the successful landing of the heavy-lift IL-76MD aircraft at the newly developed Nyoma Airbase in Changthang district of Ladakh."

In a post on X, the LG highlighted that the aircraft landed at an altitude of 13,700 feet, which is the highest-altitude touchdown ever achieved by an IL-76 aircraft anywhere in the world. "Landing a strategic transport aircraft of this class at a staggering altitude of 13,700 feet, close to the LAC, also marks the highest-altitude touchdown ever achieved by the IL-76 anywhere in the world." Heartiest congratulations to the @IAF_MCC on scripting history with the successful landing of the heavy-lift IL-76MD aircraft at the newly developed Nyoma Airbase in Changthang district of Ladakh. Landing a strategic transport aircraft of this class at a staggering altitude of 13,700 feet, close to the LAC, also marks the highest-altitude touchdown ever achieved by the IL-76 anywhere in the world. This monumental achievement, showcasing the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of our air warriors, marks is another addition to the series of historic infrastructural and military feats being created across Ladakh in recent times. This massive upgrade in India’s forward-deployment capabilities, is a direct result of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s sustained focus and visionary leadership in strengthening military preparedness, robust border infrastructure in high-altitude regions and national security. Jai Hind! — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) November 8, 2026

Strategic Significance and Military Upgrades

The LG further described the landing as another milestone in the series of infrastructure and military achievements in Ladakh. “This monumental achievement, showcasing the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of our air warriors, marks is another addition to the series of historic infrastructural and military feats being created across Ladakh in recent times," he said. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting him for this success. "This massive upgrade in India’s forward-deployment capabilities is a direct result of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s sustained focus and visionary leadership in strengthening military preparedness, robust border infrastructure in high-altitude regions and national security. Jai Hind!” he wrote.

Technical Achievement at Nyoma

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) IL-76MD heavy-lift transport aircraft on Saturday made a historic landing at Nyoma airfield in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of 13,629 feet, achieving what the force described as the highest-altitude landing ever by an aircraft of this type anywhere in the world. Sharing the achievement on X, the IAF said the successful landing demonstrated the aircraft's capabilities and the exceptional skills of its crew."13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY. An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world," the IAF said.

Nyoma airfield, located in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of approximately 13,600 feet, is around 25 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Operating heavy transport aircraft at such high altitudes presents significant challenges due to the demanding geographical and atmospheric conditions. The IL-76MD, known as 'Gajraj' in the Indian Air Force, is a Russian-origin, four-engine heavy-lift military transport aircraft designed to carry troops, military equipment, vehicles and cargo over long distances. The aircraft was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force on June 16, 1985, and has remained an important component of its strategic airlift capabilities. It has also played a significant role in military operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions. Its heavy-lift capability allows it to transport large military equipment, including T-72 tanks and heavy vehicles, making it an important asset for logistical support to the armed forces in challenging terrains.