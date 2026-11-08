Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Governor Om Prakash Mathur extended heartfelt Deepavali greetings to citizens, calling for unity, compassion, and togetherness as the state celebrates the festival of lights.

Deepavali Greetings from Keralam Leadership

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday extended Deepavali greetings to the people of the state, describing the festival as a celebration of light, hope, love and togetherness, and called for unity, brotherhood and compassion in society. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the spirit of unity and brotherhood would shine across the state and that the festival would inspire people to overcome life's challenges and move towards a brighter future filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

In a post on X, titled "Deepavali: The Light of Hope," the Chief Minister said that every lamp dispelling darkness symbolises the way towards a brighter tomorrow filled with goodness and hope. He also emphasised the importance of love, compassion and brotherhood.

Chief Minister's Message to the State

Deepavali: The Light of Hope Every lamp that dispels darkness lights the way towards a brighter tomorrow filled with goodness and hope. Deepavali is a celebration that illuminates our homes and hearts with love, happiness, and togetherness. May our land shine brighter with the spirit of unity and brotherhood. May a renewed light of hope glow in every heart. May this Festival of Lights inspire us all to overcome life's challenges and move towards a brighter future filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. May love, compassion, and the spirit of brotherhood always remain the brightest lights guiding our way. Wishing everyone a very Happy Deepavali. #Deepavali #VDSatheesan — Chief Minister, Keralam (@CMOkeralam) November 8, 2026

"Every lamp that dispels darkness lights the way towards a brighter tomorrow filled with goodness and hope. Deepavali is a celebration that illuminates our homes and hearts with love, happiness, and togetherness. May our land shine brighter with the spirit of unity and brotherhood. May a renewed light of hope glow in every heart. May this Festival of Lights inspire us all to overcome life’s challenges and move towards a brighter future filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. May love, compassion, and the spirit of brotherhood always remain the brightest lights guiding our way. Wishing everyone a very Happy Deepavali.” the CM wrote.

Governor's Address on the Festival of Lights

Meanwhile, Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur also extended Deepavali greetings to the people of the state, highlighting the festival’s cultural and spiritual significance. The Governor described Deepavali as a celebration of the victory of light over darkness, wisdom over ignorance and hope over despair. He also wished happiness, good health and prosperity for every household.

In a post on X, the Governor highlighted the deep cultural and spiritual significance of Deepavali, describing it as a festival deeply rooted in the nation's traditions. “Deepavali marks the triumph of light over darkness, wisdom over ignorance, and hope over despair. It conveys an enduring message of harmony, compassion, and togetherness. May the radiant light of Deepavali fill every home with happiness, good health, and prosperity, and guide our nation toward continuous growth and unity,” he wished.

Hon’ble Governor of Keralam Shri @OmMathur_Raj extended his warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali. Hon'ble Governor highlighted the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the festival. Hon'ble Governor stated that "Deepavali symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, wisdom over ignorance, and hope over despair. It conveys a timeless message of harmony, compassion, and togetherness. May the illuminating light of Deepavali fill every home with happiness, good health, and prosperity, and guide our nation toward continuous growth and unity." — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 8, 2026

He also highlighted the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the festival and said, "Deepavali symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, wisdom over ignorance, and hope over despair. It conveys a timeless message of harmony, compassion, and togetherness. May the illuminating light of Deepavali fill every home with happiness, good health, and prosperity, and guide our nation toward continuous growth and unity." (ANI)