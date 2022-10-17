DGCA warns of action after smoke in cabin incident in SpiceJet plane

The aviation regulator has also asked the airline to take additional measures to carry out a one-time boroscopic inspection of all operational engines within one week and completion of the boroscopic inspection on three engines, which have been received from Standard Aero, Singapore by tonight.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday (October 17) ordered budget carrier SpiceJet to inspect all operational Q-400 aircraft engines within one week. This comes after the budget carrier made an emergency landing at Hyderabad airport on October 12 when smoke was detected in the cabin during descent.

SpiceJet aircraft VT-SQB was involved in an incident of smoke in cabin during descent, necessitating an emergency landing at Hyderabad. All passengers were safely evacuated with the assistance of cabin crew and Hyderabad airport staff.

Also read: Not going for Satyagrah: BJP on Manish Sisodia's show of strength before CBI visit

In a statement, the DGCA said that it shall take all appropriate action to avert any untoward incident.

The aviation regulator has also asked the airline to take additional measures to carry out a one-time boroscopic inspection of all operational engines within one week and completion of the boroscopic inspection on three engines, which have been received from Standard Aero, Singapore by tonight.

Also read: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC

The DGCA has also asked SpiceJet to introduce inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness during every weekly check.