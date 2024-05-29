Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SC rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking 7-day extension of interim bail; check details

    Kejriwal's request for an extension was based on medical grounds, with his legal team seeking an urgent hearing. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, stressed the necessity of medical examinations to address potential health risks during Kejriwal's prison term.

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 29) rejected Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail in a corruption case linked to now scrapped liquor policy. Last month, the court granted Kejriwal interim bail to campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2024, with instructions to surrender on June 2.

    While denying the extension plea, the Supreme Court registrar said that Kejriwal was permitted to approach the trial court for regular bail, making this petition "not maintainable."

    Kejriwal's request for an extension was based on medical grounds, with his legal team seeking an urgent hearing. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, stressed the necessity of medical examinations to address potential health risks during Kejriwal's prison term.

    "In view of health complications and increased risk signs, a medical examination is necessary to protect him from possible long-term harm during his prison term," Singhvi argued in the petition. He also asserted that Kejriwal would remain "visible and available in public" while out on bail, ensuring compliance with the court's conditions.

    "There is no risk of fleeing the legal process, and the conditions set by the Supreme Court for interim bail have been followed," Singhvi added.

    The investigation agency alleged that CM Kejriwal played a significant role in drafting the controversial policy and solicited bribes, or kickbacks, in exchange for liquor licenses. The agency claims that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore, which were then used to fund its election campaigns in Goa and Punjab.

    Both the AAP and Kejriwal have denied all charges, labelling the arrest and case as "political vendetta," particularly as they came weeks before the elections. The arrest has also sparked a political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress and including the AAP.

