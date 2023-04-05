Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by 14 opposition parties alleging misuse of CBI, ED

Earlier, the Opposition parties had alleged that the Centre is arbitrarily using central agencies against opposition leaders and had asked for directions to agencies to strictly comply with the laid down guidelines for arrest and bail proceedings.

The Supreme Court Wednesday (April 5) refused to entertain a plea by fourteen political parties alleging that the Central government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was misusing central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against leaders of opposition parties.

Earlier, the Opposition parties had alleged that the Centre is arbitrarily using central agencies against opposition leaders and had asked for directions to agencies to strictly comply with the laid down guidelines for arrest and bail proceedings.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi claimed that there had been a six-fold increase in the cases of CBI and ED during this government.

"885 prosecution complaints have been filed. Conviction is only 23. From 2004 to 2014.. roughly half were investigated," Singhvi said. Replying to this, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that the rate of conviction in India is abysmally low.

Singhvi said that from 2014 to 2022, ED has proved 121 political leaders, of which 95 percent are from the opposition. "For CBI, 124 leaders probed and 108 are the opposition," he said.

The bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, said, "You want that in cases of punishment up to 7 years if the conditions are not being violated, then there should be no arrest. If there is no case like child abuse or rape, then there should be no arrest. How can we say that? If this has to be done then it is the work of the legislature, we cannot make separate guidelines for the politicians."

Apart from the Congress, political parties such as AAP, RJD, BRS, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), Trinamool Congress, JMM, CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party, JD(U) and the J&K National Conference are part of the joint move.

