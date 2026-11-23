Jairam Ramesh lauded the Supreme Court's ruling against Odisha's illegal acquisition of tribal land, reaffirming that mandatory gram sabha consent is essential for all land acquisitions within India's protected Fifth Schedule areas.

Supreme Court Quashes Odisha Land Acquisition in Landmark Verdict

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's landmark November 18 ruling that quashed the Odisha government's 2021 acquisition of over 270 acres of tribal agricultural land in Sundargarh district, describing it as a "beacon of hope" for tribal communities in Fifth Schedule areas while flagging concerns over the five-year delay in securing justice.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "On November 18, 2026, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a verdict of very far-reaching significance. The verdict held that over 270 acres of agricultural land owned by scheduled tribes in Sundergarh district had been illegally acquired by the Odisha Govt in November 2021."

Overturning an earlier Orissa High Court judgment delivered two years ago, the Supreme Court has now clealy held that Section 41(3) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 had been violated in letter and in procedure. This Act had been passed unanimously and enthusiastically by Parliament in September 2013 after over two years of intensive and extensive debates and discussions.

Simply put, the Supreme Court has now made it categorical that for land acquisition in areas falling under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, prior consent of the concerned gram sabha is MANDATORY and not just advisory or directory. There have been many instances where the gram sabhas in the Fifth Schedule Areas continue to get bypassed, ignored or manipulated by private mining companies with the willing cooperation of the state governments concerned like in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

This November 18th,2026 judgment of the Supreme Court is a warning to them and a beacon of hope that the law of the land will get upheld. The only criticism that can be offered is that it should not take five years to decide that a law has been violated so blatantly.