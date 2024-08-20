Kolkata horror: SC raps WB Govt for 'complete failure of law & order', sets up task force for doctors' safety

During the hearing, Chief Justice Chandrachud expressed deep concern over the widespread publication of the victim's name, photographs, and videos across various media platforms.

The Supreme Court has taken up a suo motu petition in response to the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata. The incident, which has sparked nationwide outrage, is being examined by a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

During the hearing on Tuesday (August 20), Chief Justice Chandrachud expressed deep concern over the widespread publication of the victim's name, photographs, and videos across various media platforms. "We are deeply concerned that the name of the victim is all over the media, and her photographs and videos are being circulated widely. This is extremely troubling," the CJI remarked.

Referring to the court’s earlier ruling in the Nipun Saxena case, where it was held that the names of survivors of sexual crimes should not be disclosed, Chief Justice Chandrachud questioned the lack of respect for the dignity of the young doctor who lost her life. "In Nipun Saxena, we held that the names of survivors should not be published. Is this how we provide dignity to a young doctor who has tragically lost her life?" he asked.

In light of the incident, the Chief Justice announced the formation of a National Task Force. This body will be tasked with providing recommendations on safety measures for both senior and junior doctors nationwide, ensuring that such a tragic incident does not occur again.

The postmortem report said the woman's body bore 16 external and nine internal injuries. There was no word about any broken bones, rumours about which had flooded social media. There was no mention of 150 mg semen or gangrape, though on and off the record, doctors have commented that it is not possible for one attacker to inflict such grievous injuries.

In relation to the case, the CBI officials also questioned Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for the fourth day in a row on Monday.

Questions have been raised against the police handling of the case since the beginning -- including the delay in allowing the women's parents to see the body, the postmortem report, and the prompt arrest of a civic volunteer.

A week ago, the Calcutta High Court issued an order transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The woman's parents appealed the police inquiry, not pleased with the findings, and the court ruled accordingly. The Chief Minister had promised that the Central agency would be contacted if the police were unable to solve the matter by August 18.

