The Supreme Court directed the Centre to halt the relocation of the Central Secretariat Library, citing serious concerns over poor storage conditions and an ad hoc approach by authorities regarding the preservation of its 8.5 lakh books.

Supreme Court Halts CSL Relocation Over Library Heritage Concerns

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed serious concern over the manner in which the Central government was handling books belonging to the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library (CSL), observing that the authorities appeared to be adopting an “ad hoc approach” towards preserving the historic collection.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed that the books should not be shifted until the next hearing on November 20. The apex court passed the direction after senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan, appearing as amicus curiae, raised concerns over the proposed relocation of the library's books and the condition in which some of them were being stored.

The amicus informed the bench that the Centre had filed an affidavit on the issue today, but it was not yet available on record. Amicus said there appeared to be urgency on the part of the authorities to shift the books by November and urged the top court to restrain the exercise. She also sought greater clarity on the space available at the proposed new location.

Padmanabhan further informed the apex court that she had visited a facility in RK Puram where some of the books were kept and found their condition to be “atrocious”. She said the books had been lying there in such conditions for nearly 15 years and formed part of the original collection.

Taking serious note of the submissions, Justice Kumar questioned Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati over the urgency to shift the books. “You are just in a hurry to get done with this. What are you planning to do with these books? There seems to be an ad hoc approach. You are not bothered about... this is some heritage. Basically, a heritage for us dating back to 1702. If you don't want them, give it to some other country that will value them,” Justice Kumar remarked.

Emphasising the need to preserve the historic collection, the bench added, “Show some respect to these books, two lakh books thrown to the wind.” Bhati submitted that the books stored at the RK Puram facility had come from the Tulsi Sadan Library; to this, the bench asked the amicus to verify whether the books carried the library's identification tags.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed that no books be shifted until the next hearing. Recording the submission made by the ASG, the apex court ordered, “ASG says the books will not be shifted until next hearing. List on 20th November. In the meanwhile, the affidavit came to be filed today shall be placed on record.” The matter will now be taken up on November 20.

In October, the apex court issued notice to the Centre and sought a detailed affidavit on the proposed relocation of the library, which houses more than 8.5 lakh books and is currently located at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. It had sought the complete details of the space proposed to be allotted to the library, along with the actual layout plan.

The bench had also specifically asked the Centre to clarify whether the proposed space would be adequate to accommodate not only the books currently stored at Shastri Bhawan but also those kept at the library's facility in RK Puram.

The top court had initiated the suo motu proceedings over the proposed relocation of the CSL from Shastri Bhawan, which is slated for demolition as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. The CSL, functioning under the Union Ministry of Culture, was established as the Imperial Secretariat Library in Calcutta in 1891. It was shifted to Delhi following the transfer of the capital in 1911 and has been housed at Shastri Bhawan since 1969. The library is the second-largest Central government library after the National Library in Kolkata and currently occupies around 5,500 square metres across four floors and has a collection of more than 8.5 lakh volumes, including rare books, government publications, official records and gazetteers.

As per reports, the Culture Ministry had initially sought around 5,466 square metres for the library in the redeveloped Central Secretariat. However, concerns arose after the Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs proposed allotting two rooms measuring around 300 square metres at Kartavya Bhawan-2 for the library. The Culture Ministry subsequently informed MoHUA in February that the proposed space was inadequate to house the library's complete collection and facilities and that relocating the entire library to the allotted space was not feasible.