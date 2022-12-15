Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case; check details

Appearing for the Gujarat government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it was "the most heinous offence" in which as many as 59 people, including women and children were burnt alive and there was a need to hear the appeals of the convicts at the earliest.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (December 15) granted bail to a convict serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train coach burning case, noting that he has been in jail for the last 17 years.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha took note of the submission of a lawyer, appearing for one of the convicts, Faruk, that he be granted bail considering the period undergone till now.

Also read: Cyrus Mistry death case: Anahita Pandole had a history of over-speeding, says police

The appeals against the conviction of several convicts are pending adjudication in the top court.

Appearing for the Gujarat government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it was "the most heinous offence" in which as many as 59 people, including women and children were burnt alive and there was a need to hear the appeals of the convicts at the earliest.

Faruk along with several others was convicted for pelting stones at the coach of the Sabarmati Express.

Also read: Delhi attack: DCW issues notice to Flipkart, Amazon over 'easy availability of acid'

The solicitor general said that usually stone pelting is an offence of minor nature. However, in the instant case, the train coach was bolted and stones were pelted to ensure that passengers cannot come out and moreover, stones were thrown at fire tenders also.

On February 27, 2002, as many as 59 people lost their lives when the S6 coach of Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra, triggering riots in the state.