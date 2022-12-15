Delhi attack: DCW issues notice to Flipkart, Amazon over 'easy availability of acid'

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) requested a detailed action taken report from Flipkart, and Amazon by December 20, 2022, citing the easy availability of acid online as a serious concern. The head of the Delhi women's group, Swati Maliwal, claimed that getting acid is 'as simple as buying vegetables.'

A 17-year-old girl on her way to school was attacked with acid by two bike-riding youths in West Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The girl is currently being treated in Safdarjung Hospital's Burns ICU. This deadly attack on the teen has exposed how acid is still easily available to buy at a shop and online, despite Supreme Court's ban on acid sales.

Following the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women issued notices to two e-commerce firms on Thursday, December 15, 2022, for allegedly allowing the sale of acid on their platform.

Police arrested three accused within 12 hours and found that the main suspect obtained the acid through an e-commerce portal.

The DCW requested a detailed action taken report from the two firms by December 20, 2022, citing the easy availability of acid online as a serious concern.

According to the reports, Sachin Arora (20) planned the attack after a falling out with the girl in September. Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) helped him.

Sachin and Harshit threw acid on the schoolgirl, while Virender moved Sachin's scooter and phone to a different location to create an alibi and trick the police.

They allegedly ordered the acid online. According to a senior police officer, Preet Hooda, citing technical evidence, Sachin Arora purchased it from Flipkart and paid with his e-wallet. The e-commerce portal has yet to issue a statement.

In 2013, following an increase in acid attacks, the Supreme Court banned the sale of acid over the counter. The court also imposed restrictions on those selling acid, requiring that only licenced shop owners sell acid, are registered, and keep a register of those who buy acid from them. Those purchasing acid must also provide a reason and proof of identification.

Maliwal took to Twitter and said, "Unfortunately, despite repeated commission recommendations, the retail sale of acid is not prohibited. Acid is being sold openly and unchecked in markets. It is just as simple to obtain acid as it is to obtain vegetables! The government should prohibit the retail sale of acid."

