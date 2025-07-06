Supreme Court administration has urged the Centre to take back the official CJI residence from ex-Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who continues to occupy it beyond the permitted period, despite earlier extensions granted under special circumstances.

Supreme Court administration has written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), asking it to take back Bungalow No. 5 on Krishna Menon Marg. The residence is officially meant for the sitting Chief Justice of India (CJI), but is still being occupied by former CJI DY Chandrachud, nearly eight months after his retirement in November 2024.

Former CJI stayed beyond allowed period

As per official rules, a retired Chief Justice is allowed to stay in a Type VII bungalow for a maximum of six months after retirement. However, Justice Chandrachud has continued to occupy a Type VIII bungalow, which is a higher category residence, even after the extended time limit ended. A July 1 letter from the Supreme Court to the Centre noted that the initial extension given to Justice Chandrachud ended on May 31, 2025.

His continued stay is now beyond the permitted limit, as per the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022.

The residence must be returned to the court's housing pool for use by the current or future CJIs.

Special permission was granted earlier

Justice Chandrachud had earlier requested permission to stay longer, saying that his allotted bungalow at 14 Tughlak Road was still under renovation.

In December 2024, he wrote to then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who approved his request till April 30, 2025.

Later, he made an oral request to continue till May 31, which was also approved with the clear condition that no further extension would be allowed.

The MoHUA gave its approval for the extended stay in February 2025, and the former CJI paid a licence fee of ₹5,000 per month during this period.

SC administration flags legal and housing concerns

In its recent letter to the Centre, the Supreme Court flagged:

Violation of both time limit and legal rules

Non-availability of accommodation for new judges, many of whom have had to stay in guest houses due to lack of space

The understanding that the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow was to be vacated after the May 31 deadline

The letter strongly urged the Centre to reclaim the residence without further delay and to inform the Court once it has been done.

Justice Chandrachud cited personal reasons

Sources say that Justice Chandrachud explained his delayed move by pointing to renovation work and personal family needs.

He reportedly informed the Supreme Court that he was trying to shortlist a suitable home for his family, especially considering that his two daughters have special needs and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

He had written again in April, seeking time till June 30 to make proper arrangements. However, no further written extension was granted after May 31.

Current and past CJIs avoided Krishna Menon Marg residence

Interestingly, after Justice Chandrachud retired:

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who became CJI briefly, chose not to move into the official CJI residence

Current CJI BR Gavai also preferred to continue staying in his previously allotted home

This has left the official CJI residence occupied by a former Chief Justice, while new appointees have either made alternate arrangements or stayed in less suitable housing.

Government expected to act soon

Given the Supreme Court administration’s formal communication, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is expected to take possession of the bungalow soon.

Such a request from the Court to the Centre for vacating a former CJI from the official residence is highly unusual, highlighting how sensitive and urgent the issue has become.