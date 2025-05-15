Fixed Deposit alert: PNB, Kotak Mahindra Bank update rates
Several banks, including Punjab National Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have revised their fixed deposit interest rates. These revisions affect various deposit tenures.
| Published : May 15 2025, 11:50 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : our own
Fixed Deposit Interest Rate
Banks revise FD rates. PNB, Kotak Mahindra, and DCB Bank announce changes to interest rates on fixed deposits for various tenures.
Image Credit : Social Media
Punjab National Bank
PNB revises FD interest rates for retail deposits less than Rs. 3 crore. New rates effective from May 14, 2025.
Image Credit : Social Media
Fixed Deposit
PNB offers FD rates from 3.50% to 7% for general citizens and higher rates for senior citizens and super senior citizens.
Image Credit : Social Media
PNB FD Interest Rate
Kotak Mahindra Bank revises FD interest rates for deposits less than Rs. 3 crore, offering different rates for general and senior citizens.
