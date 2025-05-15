While IBM's overall employee count has increased, this move raises concerns about AI's potential to displace HR professionals in other companies. AI now handles tasks like leave requests, attendance tracking, and salary inquiries.

Artificial intelligence has entered all fields. It's true that excessive AI usage has slightly impacted jobs in certain sectors. However, it was believed that AI implementation in many areas would simplify work, improve accuracy, and enhance transparency without significantly affecting employment. But now, IBM's decision proves that AI will impact jobs across all sectors. 200 HR (Human Resource) employees at IBM are now uncertain about their future due to artificial intelligence. 200 HR jobs have been cut, and AI automation has been implemented in their place.

AI is doing HR's job

The HR department actively handles employee salaries, attendance, leave requests, recruitment, candidate selection, interviews, and other requests or queries. Now, IBM is using AI to answer employee questions about salaries, leave, attendance, and other matters. HR is no longer needed here. Everything is automated. AI will calculate how many days an employee was present, how many hours they worked, what they did, how much leave they took, and whether they made any requests. AI will provide each employee's record instantly. IBM has automated this, eliminating the need for manual management. As a result, 200 HR employees have lost their jobs.

CEO Arvind Krishna's clarification

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna spoke about this. Artificial intelligence is being used, simplifying HR tasks. AI automation is now handling most HR functions, reducing the company's burden and completing tasks easily. A total of 200 HR jobs are being cut, and HR jobs will be reduced gradually, Arvind Krishna said.

No job cuts at IBM, employee count increases

IBM is not cutting jobs. This is a change in the HR department due to AI automation. However, the total number of jobs at IBM has increased. Hiring is ongoing in other departments, including engineering, marketing, and sales, Arvind Krishna said.

IBM's decision has caused concern among HR employees in many companies. If all companies start using AI automation like IBM, the HR department might become obsolete, leading to job losses and fewer opportunities.