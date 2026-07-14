The NIA raided three locations in Bhubaneswar regarding the Sundarpada bomb blast case. The operation aimed to find the source of explosives and funds. Digital devices were seized from locations identified through evidence from an arrested accused.

In a coordinated operation in and around Bhubaneswar in Odisha, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched three locations in connection with the Sundarpada bomb blast case of January 2026.

Purpose of the NIA Raids

NIA said the searches were aimed at ascertaining the "source of the explosive materials and other components used in the preparation of bombs and to unravel their intended use." The anti-terror agency is also "examining the source of funds used for procuring these materials."

Evidence Seized and Investigation Progress

The searches in the case (RC-01/2026/NIA/BBSR) led to the seizure of several digital devices and other incriminating materials, which are being sent for forensic examination, it further said.

The targeted locations were identified through detailed analysis of various evidence collected earlier from one accused arrested in the case, and based on other findings resulting from the investigation so far, said the anti-terror agency.

Background of the Sundarpada Blast Case

The case is related to a blast that took place when a bomb exploded accidentally while it was being improvised by four persons on the rooftop of a four-storied building in Azad Nagar Colony in Sundarpada on January 27. All four bomb makers were severely injured in the blast.

The case was initially registered by Airfield Police Station in Bhubaneswar and was taken over by the NIA in April this year.

The agency further said it is continuing with its investigation to trace others involved in the crime. (ANI)