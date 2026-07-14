Delhi's Karkardooma Court is set to hear sentencing arguments on July 23 for former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others. They were convicted for the murder of IB official Ankit Sharma during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020.

The Karkardooma Court will hear arguments on the sentencing of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four other convicts on July 23 in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma.

The court convicted Tahir Hussain and the other accused on Monday. Ankit Sharma was murdered during the North East Delhi riots in February 2020. His body was later recovered from a drain.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Praveen Singh listed the matter for arguments on sentence on July 23.

Court's Observations on Conviction

While convicting Tahir Hussain, the court observed, "I accordingly find that the prosecution has proved its case beyond all reasonable doubt against accused Tahir Hussain for commission of offences punishable under Section 188 IPC, Section 153A read with Section 149 IPC, Section 147 read with Section 149 IPC, Section 148 read with Section 149 IPC, Section 365 read with Section 149 IPC and Section 302 read with Section 149 IPC."

The court convicted Tahir Hussain for offences punishable under Section 188 IPC (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), Section 153A read with Section 149 IPC (promoting enmity between different groups), Section 147 read with Section 149 IPC (rioting), Section 148 read with Section 149 IPC (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), Section 365 read with Section 149 IPC (kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person), and Section 302 read with Section 149 IPC (murder).

However, the court acquitted Tahir Hussain of charges under Sections 120B, 505, 109 and 114 of the IPC.

Co-accused Also Found Guilty

The court also convicted co-accused Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas under Sections 188, 153A read with Section 149, 147 read with Section 149, 148 read with Section 149, 365 read with Section 149, and 302 read with Section 149 IPC. Nazim was acquitted of charges under Section 120B IPC and Section 7 read with Section 25 of the Arms Act. Kasim, Javed and Anas were acquitted of the charge under Section 120B IPC.

Investigation Findings and Evidence

Referring to the investigation, the judgment noted that on February 28, 2020, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected Tahir Hussain's building at Khajuri Khas on Main Karawal Nagar Road and the adjoining area.

The court recorded that a large quantity of debris, stones, bricks, broken bottles, glass bottles containing liquid, bullets and burnt articles were found scattered in front of Tahir Hussain's house and along Main Karawal Nagar Road up to Chand Bagh Pulia.

According to the judgment, Tahir Hussain's building was allegedly used by the rioters for brick-batting, stone-pelting and hurling petrol bombs and acid bombs. The FSL team also found stones, bricks, a catapult, and glass bottles filled with petrol with cloth wicks on the third floor and terrace of the building, along with burnt and damaged articles outside the premises.

Witness Testimonies and Arrests

The judgment further noted that during the investigation, photographs of suspects arrested in other riot cases were shown to witnesses. Witnesses Pardeep Verma and Shamshad Pradhan identified accused Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoaib Alam as persons involved in rioting and arson allegedly at the instigation of Tahir Hussain. Witness Vikalp Kochar identified Tahir Hussain and Anas as being involved in the murder of Ankit Sharma.

The court noted that Tahir Hussain and Haseen alias Mullaji alias Salman were arrested on March 16, 2020. Nazim was arrested on March 30, 2020, while Kasim, Sameer Khan, Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam and Shoib Alam alias Bobby were arrested on March 9, 2020. Muntajim alias Musa was arrested on October 12, 2022.

Following completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed on June 3, 2020, under Sections 109, 114, 147, 148, 149, 436, 153A, 505, 365, 302, 201, 120B and 34 of the IPC. (ANI)