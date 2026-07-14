The DDA, under LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu's direction, has removed over 10,000 MTs of silt from a major Rohini drain using Super Sucker machines. This drive aims to restore drainage capacity and prevent monsoon waterlogging in the area.

DDA's Specialized Desilting Drive in Rohini

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), under the directions of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has successfully undertaken a specialized desilting drive of the major underground trunk outfall drain in Rohini, removing over 10,000 MTs of accumulated silt and waste.

Over the years, continuous wastewater flow and heavy silt deposition severely choked the underground pipelines, substantially reducing the carrying capacity of the drain.

Owing to the confined nature and large diameter of the underground pipelines, conventional desilting methods were found to be ineffective.

According to a press release, to overcome this challenge, DDA deployed high-capacity Super Sucker and Jetting Machines. High-pressure water jetting was used to loosen compacted silt, which was then removed through powerful vacuum suction equipment. The work was executed in a planned and phased manner with all necessary safety measures in place.

The initiative is aimed at restoring the carrying capacity of the drainage network, ensuring the smooth flow of stormwater during the monsoon and reducing the risk of waterlogging in the area.

Project Scope and Impact

The trunk outfall drain, constructed between 1995 and 1998, comprises a combination of three, four and five parallel 2200 mm diameter RCC pipelines at different reaches. It carries stormwater and discharge from Sectors 20, 21, 22 and 23 of Rohini, along with parts of Kirari and Begumpur, making it one of the major drainage corridors of the area.

As per the release, the desilting operation, which is in progress, covers a 4.095 km-long trunk drain consisting of 3 to 5 pipes in parallel, having a diameter of 2200 mm, with a total underground pipe length of approximately 16.50 km with 75 inspection chambers.

On completion, the project will restore the original carrying capacity of the drainage network, facilitate the smooth flow of stormwater and significantly reduce the risk of waterlogging in Rohini and adjoining areas.

City-Wide Drainage Fortified Ahead of Monsoon

The DDA has successfully completed the desilting of stormwater drains in the East, South and North Zones, while the works in the Narela, Rohini and Dwarka Zones are in the final stages of completion.

Undertaken in mission mode, the extensive drive has significantly strengthened Delhi's drainage infrastructure ahead of the peak monsoon season and enhanced the city's preparedness to effectively manage heavy rainfall, said the release. It has accelerated field-level execution and monitored the progress on a regular basis.

To facilitate efficient implementation, Delhi was divided into six operational zones, namely East, South, North, Narela, Rohini and Dwarka, enabling focused planning, close supervision and timely execution of the works.

The scale of desilting carried out this year reflects the DDA's enhanced capacity and improved planning. During the previous year's pre-monsoon drive, approximately 33,380 MT of silt was removed from stormwater drains. This year, more than 57,000 MT of silt has already been removed, representing an increase of over 70 per cent. (ANI)