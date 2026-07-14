CPI(M)'s MA Baby accuses the Congress-led UDF govt in Kerala of "soft Hindutva tendencies," citing its silence on the Governor appointing RSS-linked Vice Chancellors and a minister's alleged RSS association.

Accusations of 'Soft Hindutva'

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Tuesday accused the Congress-led UDF government in Keralam of displaying "soft Hindutva tendencies", claiming that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is appointing Vice Chancellors associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP without any scrutiny from the state government.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, MA Baby said, "The Congress-led government in Kerala is displaying soft Hindutva tendencies. Governor is appointing pro-RSS people as Vice Chancellors. There is no protest from them."

Elaborating on his charge after the press conference, he doubled down of his claim that the Governor has been handpicking vice-chancellors known for their closeness to the BJP and RSS, and accused the state government of staying silent instead of objecting. "The governor has started appointing his choice of vice-chancellors who are pro-BJP and RSS. The state government did not protest, and there were many other instances," he said.

Minister's Alleged RSS Links

Baby went on to allege that a sitting minister in the CM VD Satheesan cabinet has an association with the RSS, and the matter is viral on social media as well. "Earlier, the present minister participated in a program where he lit a lamp in front of Golwalkar and paid his respects. This is widely circulated on social media. He has contact with the Sangh Parivar people, even though he is a top leader of the Congress," he said.

Comparison with North Indian Leaders

Baby drew a comparison between the Congress leaders in northern India and CM Satheesan. "Like in North India, many top Congress leaders become soft towards Hindutva and Manuvaad ideology. We see certain symptoms of this in VD Satheesan," he said.

Allegations Over Ram Mandir Donations

Additionally, MA Baby also touched upon the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, alleging that it shows the "corrupt mindset" among the Sangh. "The corruption in Ram Mandir shows the corrupt mindset of Sangh," he claimed. (ANI)