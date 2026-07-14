India saw major success at the 49th Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC49), with the adoption of seven India-led food standards for items like coriander and curry leaves. The commission also approved India's proposal for a new standard for Cashew Kernels.

India achieved significant milestones at the 49th Session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC49) held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 6th to 10th July, a release said on Tuesday. The Commission adopted seven Codex standards and guidelines developed under India's chairmanship and co-chairmanship, reinforcing India's contribution to the development of science-based international food standards.

In another major achievement, the Commission approved India's proposal to undertake new work for the development of a Codex Standard for Cashew Kernels. The Indian delegation, led by Rajit Punhani, Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), participated actively in the Commission's deliberations along with technical experts from FSSAI and the Spices Board.

Standards Adopted Under India's Chairmanship

According to the release, "The Commission adopted the Codex Standards for Dried Coriander Seeds and Fresh Curry Leaves, both developed under India's chairmanship. The Standard for Dried Coriander Seeds would facilitate trade in one of the world's most widely traded spices, while the Standard for Fresh Curry Leaves provides an international benchmark for this regionally important culinary herb."

Guidelines Adopted Under India's Co-Chairmanship

CAC49 also adopted five Codex texts developed under India's co-chairmanship. These include the Codex Standards for Vanilla and Large Cardamom, which establish internationally harmonized quality requirements for these globally traded commodities; the Annexes to Guidelines for the Safe Use and Reuse of Water in Food Production and Processing, promoting sustainable water management while ensuring food safety; the Guidelines for the Control of Campylobacter and Salmonella in Chicken Meat, strengthening measures to reduce foodborne illnesses associated with poultry; and the Provisions Relevant to Joint Presentation and Multipack Formats under the General Standard for the Labelling of Prepackaged Foods, providing greater clarity and consistency in food labelling requirements.

New Standard for Cashew Kernels Approved

"A key achievement for India at CAC49 was the Commission's approval of India's proposal to undertake new work for the development of a Codex Standard for Cashew Kernels under the Codex Committee on Processed Fruits and Vegetables (CCPFV)," the release said. The proposal received overwhelming support from Codex Members, recognising the need for harmonised international quality and safety requirements for one of the world's most traded tree nuts. The new standard is expected to facilitate fair trade, reduce technical barriers to trade, and strengthen market access for Indian exports by enhancing its competitiveness in the global cashew trade.

India to Co-Chair New Working Group

Further, India has been elected Co-Chair of the Electronic Working Group established regarding New Food Sources and Production Systems (NFPS), which will review existing regulatory frameworks, identify gaps in Codex risk analysis principles, and consider the need for any future Codex guidance.

India's achievements at CAC49 reinforce the country's commitment to strengthening the global food standards system through scientific excellence, international collaboration and consensus-building. The outcomes are expected to benefit Indian farmers, food businesses, exporters and consumers, while contributing to safer food and more predictable international trade.

India remains committed to working closely with the Codex Alimentarius Commission, FAO, WHO and Member Countries in developing science-based, transparent and globally harmonised food standards that support food safety, consumer protection and fair trade. (ANI)