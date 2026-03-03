Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed phone-tapping allegations by HD Kumaraswamy as an attempt to create mistrust. Asserting he is a 'street fighter', Shivakumar also addressed speculation on the CM's post, amid a political row in the state.

Shivakumar hits back at Kumaraswamy over phone tapping claims

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hit back at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over allegations of phone tapping, asserting that attempts to create mistrust within the Congress government would not succeed. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Shivakumar said, "He is just trying to bring some allegations on the Home Minister and the Chief Minister. I thought he's a well-experienced man."

"I'm a street fighter; I know how it was from my beginning, from struggling to pay for bus fare to where I am now. I know what I have fought for and what to fight for. My fight is not for power... I don't need to ask for anything; I'll get it when it is meant to come to me," he said, amid renewed speculation over leadership equations in the state.

Addresses CM post speculation

He also responded to chatter around the Chief Minister's post. "Some people are speaking about the Dalit CM. I know who is speaking what, I don't want to speak anything now, it can only be done after the CM chair is vacant. Being the president of the party, I don't want my government damaged by me... I don't want to damage the party or hurt the party... I don't know about talks between high command leaders about anything," Shivakumar added.

Siddaramaiah dismisses allegations

On Kumaraswamy's phone-tapping allegations, he said, "175 MLCs and MLAs all have the hope to become the CM or PM... The CM has already made a statement regarding it, and the Home Minister will speak about this."

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had strongly refuted the phone-tapping claims, terming them "a frustrated statement from restless souls" and an attempt by the opposition to create discord between him and Shivakumar. The allegations surfaced amid renewed speculation over a possible power-sharing arrangement in the Congress government, which completed 2.5 years in office in November 2025. However, both leaders have publicly maintained that the party will complete its full term in office.

Shivakumar calls for dinner meeting

Shivakumar further announced that he has called a dinner meeting of party MLAs and MLCs on March 10, as he completes six years as Karnataka Congress president.