8th Pay Commission: Big Bonanza for Govt Staff? Medical Allowance May Hit Rs 20,000
8th Pay Commission Update: Central government employee unions have put a big demand before the 8th Pay Commission. They want the 'Fixed Medical Allowance' (FMA) for pensioners to be hiked from just ₹1,000 straight to ₹20,000.
16
Image Credit : Asianet News
A Jackpot for Central Government Employees?
New Delhi: Here's some fantastic news for over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission. With rising inflation making healthcare costs tough to manage, employee unions have demanded a massive hike in the 'Fixed Medical Allowance' (FMA) from the government.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Demand for a Jump from ₹1,000 to ₹20,000!
Right now, pensioners in remote or rural areas where CGHS facilities aren't available get a Fixed Medical Allowance of just ₹1,000 per month. The employee unions and the NC-JCM group say this amount is not enough. They are strongly demanding that this be increased to ₹20,000 per month.
36
Image Credit : ChatGpt AI/Adobe stock
These are the Key Demands of the 8th Pay Commission
The proposal submitted by employee unions to the government isn't just about the medical allowance. It includes several other key demands.**Fitment Factor:** They want the current fitment factor to be increased to 3.25 times.**Annual Increment:** They've asked to raise the annual salary increment rate from 3% to 7%.**Relief for Pensioners:** They are also demanding a big hike in medical aid for pensioners, keeping in mind the high cost of treatment in private hospitals.
46
Image Credit : Gemini
Work on 8th Pay Commission in Full Swing
The work on the 8th Pay Commission has now gained speed. The commission, led by Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is preparing its report. Its office has already started functioning from the 'Chandralok Building' in Delhi. A crucial meeting of the drafting committee also took place at the end of February. Now, the employee unions are preparing a 'Unified Memorandum' (a joint list of demands).
56
Image Credit : Getty
Who Will Benefit from This Decision?
If the government agrees to this demand, here's who will benefit:**Pensioners in Rural Areas:** Those who don't have government hospitals nearby will find it easier to afford private treatment.**Less Financial Strain:** The increased allowance will mean they won't have to pay for small medical expenses from their own pocket.**Benefit for 1 Crore Families:** This will directly benefit a total of 1 crore people, including central government employees and pensioners.
66
Image Credit : our own
Important Note
It's important to remember that this is just a proposal from the employee unions for now. Everyone is waiting to see what the 8th Pay Commission and the Central Government will finally decide. However, if this demand is approved, it will definitely have a positive impact on the lives of employees.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos