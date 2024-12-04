Sukhbir Singh Badal assassination bid: CCTV captures moment Narain Singh fired shots in Golden Temple (WATCH)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while performing his duties as a 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 12:04 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while performing his duties as a 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was quickly overpowered by bystanders before he could carry out his deadly mission.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the chilling moment when Chaura, appearing calm, walked toward Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a recent leg injury. As Badal sat with a spear in hand, engaged in his penance for the mistakes made during the SAD's rule in Punjab (2007-2017), the assailant pulled out a gun from his pocket and aimed at Badal.

Also read: Who is Narain Singh, the Khalistani leader behind assassination bid on Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple?

Before Chaura could pull the trigger, a man standing near Badal swiftly intervened, grabbing the assailant's arm and preventing the gunshot from hitting its intended target. In the ensuing struggle, a bullet was discharged, hitting a wall behind Badal. Remarkably, Badal was unharmed. The assailant was swiftly subdued by security officials and detained at the scene.

Punjab Police, lauded for their prompt action, immediately arrested Narain Singh Chaura, a resident of Chaura village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. Chaura, who has a history of involvement in criminal and militant activities, is known for his association with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a prominent Khalistani separatist group. He was arrested in 2013 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his role in separatist movements and is believed to be the mastermind behind the infamous 2004 Burail jailbreak, which saw four prisoners escape through a 94-foot tunnel.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter to praise the quick response of the Punjab Police, calling it a "major success" in preventing a potentially catastrophic event.

"Punjab Police prevented a major incident from happening today. As a result of the promptness of the Punjab Police, the conspiracy to defame Punjab and Punjabis has failed. The police achieved great success by arresting the assailant on the spot. I appreciate the promptness of the police, I strongly condemn the attack on Sukhbir Badal. I have issued strict instructions to the police to immediately investigate the incident and submit a report," he wrote in a post on X.

The attack took place during the second day of Badal’s religious penance, or ‘tankhah,’ as directed by the Akal Takht. Badal had been fulfilling his duty as a 'sewadar,' washing dishes and cleaning shoes at the Golden Temple since Tuesday, in a bid to atone for the controversial decisions taken by the SAD government, including the 2007 pardon of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a blasphemy case.

Also read: Sukhbir Singh assassination bid: How alert 'sewadar' saved life of SAD leader at Golden Temple (WATCH)

The attempted attack on Badal has been condemned across political lines, with SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema calling it an act of violence that has no place in Punjab.

"First of all, I would like to thank Guru Nanak. Jako Rakhe Saaiyan, Maar Sake Na Koy. 'Sevaks' were offering 'seva' here. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. Bullet was fired in his direction. I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'. This is a huge incident, what era is Punjab being pushed into? I would like to ask the CM of Punjab, where do you want to take Punjab? The attacker was caught on the spot. I also thank the security personnel here. Had they not acted promptly. There should be a high-level judicial enquiry into the incident. We will continue with our 'seva'," he said.

