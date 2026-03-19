The 11th edition of India-Seychelles joint military exercise, LAMITIYE 2026, concluded in Seychelles. It aimed to enhance interoperability in semi-urban and maritime security, reinforcing the deep-rooted defence partnership between the two nations.

The 11th edition of Joint Military Exercise LAMITIYE 2026, being conducted in Seychelles from March 9 to 20, brought together the Indian Armed Forces and the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) to enhance interoperability, operational synergy and mutual understanding in semi-urban and maritime security scenarios.

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LAMITIYE, meaning 'Friendship' in Creole, reflects the deep-rooted defence partnership between India and Seychelles. The exercise witnessed integrated participation from the SDF's Coast Guard, Air Force and Special Operations Unit alongside Indian contingents, including the deployment of INS Trikand for maritime operations.

Joint Land and Maritime Operations

During the exercise, both sides undertook extensive joint planning, coordination and execution of operations across land and sea domains. Key activities included the establishment of a Joint Operations Center and semi-urban counter-subversion drills involving cordon and search operations, along with precision assault missions demonstrating a high level of coordination and mutual trust. The maritime component featured advanced Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations carried out by Indian Navy MARCOS and the SDF Special Operations Unit, highlighting seamless integration and the ability to operate jointly in complex environments.

High-Intensity Validation Phase

The exercise culminated in a high-intensity 72-hour validation phase at Praslin Island, involving joint amphibious insertion, UAV-enabled reconnaissance, coordinated raids on hostile elements and integrated casualty evacuation drills. The successful execution validated key tactics, techniques and procedures, reinforced jointness and interoperability, and strengthened human-to-human connect between the forces.

Strengthening Bilateral Defence Ties

The successful execution of the exercise validated key tactics, techniques and procedures, reinforced jointness and interoperability, and strengthened human-to-human connect between the two forces. Exercise LAMITIYE 2026 stands as a testament to the growing India-Seychelles defence cooperation and their shared commitment to ensuring regional security, stability and operational excellence in the Indian Ocean Region.