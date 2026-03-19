Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP and the Election Commission for allegedly misusing institutions to influence polls, expressing support for Mamata Banerjee. The Bengal CM also criticised the EC over the transfer of 50+ officials ahead of elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission of India, alleging misuse of institutions to influence elections. In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "The BJP has turned the Election Commission into its weapon to win elections through deceit. What is happening today in West Bengal is exactly what happened in the Delhi elections as well. Names were struck off the voter list, the police administration gave free rein to the BJP's thuggery, and the entire administration was engaged in ensuring the BJP's victory. The very fabric of democracy was torn apart."

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He further expressed support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating, "Today, Mamata Didi too is fighting to save democracy. In this struggle, we stand with her."

Mamata Banerjee Slams 'Undeclared Emergency'

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP, alleging that West Bengal is being selectively targeted ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, calling the transfers of more than 50 senior officials an "undeclared emergency".

In a post on X, Banerjee claimed that the large-scale transfer of senior officials reflects political interference rather than administrative necessity. "The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not just unprecedented- It is deeply alarming. Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGS, DIGs, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police, have been summarily and arbitrarily removed," she said.

'Political Interference of the Highest Order'

Calling it "political interference of the highest order," Banerjee said such actions undermine constitutional principles and indicate a "systematic politicisation of institutions meant to remain impartial."

She also raised concerns over delays in publishing supplementary electoral rolls, claiming it violates Supreme Court directions and creates uncertainty among citizens. "This is not administrative action rather this is political interference of the highest order. The systematic politicisation of institutions meant to remain impartial is a direct assault on the Constitution. At a time when a deeply flawed SIR process is underway and over 200 lives have already been lost, the conduct of the Commission reflects a clear bias and an uncomfortable submission to political interests, continuing to put the people of Bengal at risk. Supplementary electoral rolls are still not published, in clear disregard of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directions, leaving citizens anxious and uncertain," the Chief Minister said.

Allegations of Selective Targeting

The Chief Minister further alleged that key officers from agencies like IB, STF and CID were being selectively transferred to weaken the state's administrative framework.

Questioning the intent behind the moves, she asked, "Why is the BJP so desperate? Why this relentless targeting of Bengal and its people? What satisfaction do they derive from forcing citizens, even after 78 years of Independence, to stand in queues and prove their own citizenship?"

Banerjee also pointed to what she termed as contradictions in the Commission's actions, stating that officials removed from duty were later assigned roles as election observers. She criticised the temporary absence of police leadership in key urban centres like Siliguri and Bidhannagar, calling it a lapse. (ANI)