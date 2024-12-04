Sukhbir Singh assassination bid: How alert 'sewadar' saved life of SAD leader at Golden Temple (WATCH)

An alert 'sewadar' standing beside SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal quickly intervened, bravely confronting the attacker and overpowering him, despite the assailant managing to fire a bullet.

In a shocking incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday morning. Badal, who was performing his religious duties as a sewadar (volunteer) as part of a penance, came under attack when Narain Singh Chaura, a man with a long history of militancy and links to the Khalistani movement, opened fire at him.

Fortunately, the bullet missed its target, hitting a nearby wall, as Chaura was overpowered by the quick-thinking heroics of an alert sewadar.

The dramatic turn of events unfolded when the assailant raised his weapon and prepared to fire. The alert 'sewadar' standing beside Badal quickly intervened, pushing the attacker’s arm upward and overpowering him.

Despite this, the assailant managed to open fire but the bullet was discharged into the air instead of hitting Sukhbir.

The assailant was then overpowered on the spot, with additional support from members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sukhbir’s entourage.

In the aftermath of the attack, Sukhbir Singh Badal, unfazed and resolute, resumed his duties as a sewadar. Despite being on a wheelchair due to a hairline fracture in his leg, he held a ceremonial spear, reflecting his unyielding spirit amidst the tension.

This dramatic incident comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding religious atonement pronounced by Sikh high priests on December 2. The atonement involved Sukhbir and other Akali leaders in connection with incidents of sacrilege and the controversial pardon granted to Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda.

The attacker, Narayan Singh, is reportedly affiliated with a Sikh organization, although official confirmation of his identity is still awaited from the police.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, "This is a big conspiracy to push Punjab back into the fire... A man, Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was serving as 'sewadar' at the entrance of the temple was shot at. I thank God for saving his life... I want to ask (CM) Bhagwant Mann what has he done to the state."

