Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar condemned attacks by TMC 'goons' during PM Modi's rally, vowing to 'settle scores'. The warning came after a clash in Kolkata where TMC Minister Shashi Panja alleged BJP workers attacked her and injured 50 others.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday condemned the alleged attack by the Trinamool Congress "goons" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal and warned that the "scores will be settled."

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BJP Vows Retaliation, Touts 'Modi's Guarantee'

Speaking with ANI from the rally venue, the Union Minister said, "We will settle scores with the TMC goons as the Prime Minister said. Our workers were attacked in different places. Our cars were vandalised. We are noting it all down."

He further hailed the Prime Minister's "guarantee of Modi" ahead of the elections and asserted that the party members will fulfil these promises. "Today, the Prime Minister has sounded the election conch. There will be a change in the coming times... Prime Minister Modi has also given the guarantee of Modi today. In the coming times, we will fulfil these and also do as per what the Prime Minister has said...," she said.

Clash Erupts in Kolkata; TMC Alleges Attack

His remarks come after a clash involving stone-pelting broke out between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the Girish Park area, earlier today. West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja alleged that BJP workers attacked TMC supporters and pelted stones at her residence The clash resulted in several members of both sides sustaining injuries on arms, legs, and heads.

'BJP People Are Murderers': Shashi Panja

Shashi Panja said, " I was attacked with a brick. BJP is not a goon; it is a murderer. You call them BJP workers; they are murderers. They saw the Boycott BJP banner, tore it down, assaulted Trinamool Congress supporters, and did stone-pelting."

Panja further condemned the BJP, stating that over 50 TMC workers have been injured during the clash. "More than 50 TMC workers are injured. I was pushed inside because a massive stone was hurled towards me. BJP people are goons. These people are murderers. Even the police personnel have sustained injuries. The manner in which this hooliganism unfolded in Kolkata today is unprecedented; such lawlessness simply does not occur in Bengal. These people are murderers," she said.

Political Tensions Rise Ahead of 2026 Polls

This clash occurred as West Bengal moves towards the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, where the Trinamool Congress will look to defend its fortress against the Bharatiya Janata Party, which would want to secure a victory after winning 77 seats in the last elections. (ANI)